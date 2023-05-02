One of the country’s biggest touring acts – country star Kenny Chesney – returns to headline The Vibrant Arena at The MARK Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m.

The 55-year-old Tennessee native has sold over 30 million albums and notched 32 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot Country charts. A review of a recent Chesney show in North Little Rock, Ark., said:

“For two hours, fans were treated to 27 songs on what Chesney calls his ‘I Go Back’ tour, which was enhanced by perfect sound, excellent lighting and screen imagery, and the talents of a band consisting of six men and one woman (bass player Harmoni Kelley).

The review noted one of the highlights was Chesney’s duet with his opening act, 29-year-old Kelsea Ballerini, on “You and Tequila.” The duo also shined on “Wild Child” and Ballerini’s “Half of My Hometown,” it said.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney sing in concert. They will be in Moline Thursday night, May 4.

Moline is part of the current 21-date “I Go Back Tour,” named for his No. 1 hit that embodied the way songs can transport you to times and places that hold the greatest memories, the man the Wall Street Journal deemed “The King of the Road” wanted to make sure every person who loved this music and found their life in his songs had the opportunity to experience the incredible live experience that made 2022 one rocking summer.

“After the time in limbo because of the unknowns,” Chesney said in a tour release, “I think we’d almost forgotten how passionate and intense No Shoes Nation can be! But from the moment the play-on music started at Raymond James Stadium, it hit every single member of my road family in the heart: the power of these songs and what happens when we play these songs for people.”

Having played to 1.3 million fans on his HERE AND NOW 2022 Tour, he broke his personal best attendance at many of the 21 NFL stadiums he played, the tour release said.

The only country artist to make Billboard’s Top 10 Touring Acts of the past 25 years for the last 14, Chesney decided the band was too good to not take them out to some of the markets he played when he was becoming the high-energy entertainer he is today.

In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour in Phoenix. Chesney’s No Shoes Reefs organization is helping to have an artificial reef installed off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)



“My band found a whole new gear last summer,” Chesney explained. “As somebody who lives to play music, to feel that energy from No Shoes Nation and see what it does to all of us on that stage, I wanted everyone who’s loved this music to have a chance to experience what we were getting all summer, every single show. I remember that same vibe when this whole thing started taking off: people using chain-cutters to get onto the lawn in the Carolina amphitheaters ‘cause we were so sold out… switchboards crashing in Atlanta… the crazy night we had…



“All those songs that time-stamped people’s lives, I want to make sure those people and those songs don’t get lost. It’s why we named this the I Go Back 2023 Tour. To me, to be able to share this band that’s so white hot – even our rehearsals have inspired all of us almost like the shows – with the fans who were there when this was turning into something great, that makes me even more fired up to get out there.”

Tickets for the Vibrant Arena concert are $53 to $153, available HERE. For more information on Chesney, click HERE. For more on Ballerini, click HERE.