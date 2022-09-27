Aledo native and country music star Margo Price will be in Iowa City Oct. 22 to read from and sign her new book “Maybe We’ll Make It.”

Aledo native and country singer-songwriter Margo Price will read from and talk about her new memoir, “Maybe We’ll Make It” on Oct. 22 in Iowa City.

Price, a 39-year-old Aledo native, will appear at Prairie Lights (15 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of her national book tour.

Margo Price performs in 2019 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“Maybe We’ll Make It” (published by University of Texas Press) is a memoir of loss, motherhood, and the search for artistic freedom in the midst of the agony experienced by so many aspiring musicians: bad gigs and long tours, rejection and sexual harassment, too much drinking and barely enough money to live on, according to a synopsis.

Price refused to break, and turned her lowest moments into the classic country songs that eventually comprised the debut album that launched her career,. 2016’s “Midwest Farmer’s Daughter.”

In her authentic, acclaimed voice, Price shares the stories that became songs, and the small acts of love and camaraderie it takes to survive in a music industry that is often unkind to women. Now a Grammy-nominated “Best New Artist,” Price tells a love story of music, collaboration, and the struggle to build a career while trying to maintain her singular voice and style.

Country legend and Price’s friend Willie Nelson says of the new memoir: “Margo’s book hits you right in the gut—and the heart—just like her songs.”

The cover of Margo Price’s forthcoming album, “Strays,” due out Jan. 13, 2023.

Price has released three LPs (her fourth, “Strays,” will be out in January 2023); earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, performed on Saturday Night Live, and is the first female musician to sit on the board of Farm Aid.

When she was 19 years old, she dropped out of Northern Illinois University and moved to Nashville to become a musician. She busked on the street, played open mics, and even threw out her TV so that she would do nothing but write songs.

She met Jeremy Ivey, a fellow musician who would become her closest collaborator and her husband. But after working on their craft for more than a decade, Price and Ivey had no label, no band, and plenty of heartache.

In 2010, she gave birth to twin boys, one of whom died shortly after birth. On June 4, 2019, Price gave birth to their third child, a girl.

The cover of Price’s 2020 album, “That’s How Rumors Get Started.”

According to a recent piece in Rolling Stone, she released her new album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of “Strays,” Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video.

An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I quit trying to change your mind/I had a change of heart,” Price sings, with organ buzzing all round her, Rolling Stone said.

Co-produced by Price with Jonathan Wilson, Strays was recorded largely in California’s Topanga Canyon in 2021 and expands on her signature mix of country, rock & roll, soul, and more. Van Etten shows up on “Radio,” while Campbell adds guitar on “Light Me Up.”

Price’s 2023 tour will not bring her to the Quad Cities, but she will be fairly close — on Feb. 20 in Madison, Wis., and Feb. 21 in Chicago. To see the video for “Been To The Mountain,” click HERE.

For more information on the artist, click HERE.