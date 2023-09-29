The 2024 Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport is 304 days away, but they already have three artists lined up for grandstand concerts, including this morning’s announcement of country star Scotty McCreery for Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

McCreery’s latest album “Same Truck” contains his No. 1 RIAA Gold-certified singles “You Time” and “Damn Strait,” and his current single “It Matters to Her.” McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on Same Truck. An expanded edition, “Same Truck: The Deluxe Album,” was released Nov. 18, 2022 with six additional new songs.

Country artist Scotty McCreery in concert.

The 29-year-old North Carolina native achieved new heights in the last few years by earning three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his recent album “Seasons Change,” the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified “Five More Minutes,” the Platinum-certified “This Is It,” which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Gold-certified “In Between.” McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the “40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018.”

All four of his albums have debuted at No.1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales surpassing 3 million copies. He’s earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and two Gold singles; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (“The Trouble with Girls”) in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year three times (in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” and in 2019 for “This is It”.

McCreery released his first book, Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream, in 2016; it was re-released in paperback in 2020.

He launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

The Mississippi Valley Fair (2815 W. Locust St., Davenport) has country star Thomas Rhett set for Tuesday of fair week and hip-hop and R&B star T-Pain on Thursday in 2024. FunCards for the fair will go on sale Nov. 24, 2023.