Playcrafters Barn Theatre will present performances of Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution” March 24-26 and March 31-April 2 at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

Bobby Metcalf plays Leonard Vole in “Witness for the Prosecution” at Playcrafters.

In the story, Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock, and a young man’s desperate fight to escape the hangman’s noose, according to a synopsis. Generally regarded as one of Christie’s most accomplished plays, this suspenseful thriller keeps audiences guessing until the very end, the Playcrafters release says.

Suzanne Braswell and Tyler Henning in the Playcrafters production.

The story was initially published as “Traitor’s Hands” in a weekly pulp magazine, in 1925. In 1933, the story was published for the first time as “The Witness for the Prosecution” in the collection The Hound of Death that appeared only in the United Kingdom. In 1948, it was published in the U.S. under that title in the collection The Witness for the Prosecution and Other Stories.

The Playcrafters cast — directed by Geeseo’s Victor Angelo — features Guy Cabell, McKenna Coskie, Don Faust, Kevin Keck, Kathryn Klatt, Michael Lotspeich, Bobby Metcalf, Adrick Woodruff, Suzanne Braswell, Storm Baca, Shyan DeVoss, Tyler Henning, and Jimmy Bennet.

Tyler Henning, left, Kevin Keck, Michael Lotspeich and Don Faust.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are $15 ($13 for military and seniors), available on the Playcrafters website HERE or by calling 309-762-0330. Tickets will also be for sale at the door (while available).