Circa ’21 has canceled a week of performances due to positive COVID cases in its cast.

A spate of COVID cases in the cast of “Disaster!” has brought a different kind of disaster to Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

The silly satire of ’70s-era disaster movies, in a jukebox musical, the show opened on Friday night, but positive COVID cases caused “Disaster!” to be shelved Saturday and Sunday, and now at least six cast members have tested positive.

Circa on Sunday made the difficult decision to cancel the next week of performances. “With the number of artists that we would be forced to replace for ten days, we do not feel that we are capable of presenting the outstanding product that our guests have come to expect from Circa ’21,” the dinner theater posted on Facebook.

Its plan is to reopen with two performances on Wednesday, Aug. 3. If you currently have reservations for one of the canceled performances, you may call the Box Office at (309) 786-7733 to reschedule for any performance throughout the run.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope you are able to join us later in the run,” Circa said. “Thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate this pandemic!”

For more information, visit the Circa website.