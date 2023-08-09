The Quad Cities Cultural Trust (QCCT) is now accepting grant applications for the 2023 Adler Theatre Fund grant. Its mission is to support diverse programming at the Adler Theatre, according to a QCCT release.

A successful application will display a well-organized proposal that includes financial sustainability, collaboration, and cultural vitality for a performance or series of performances at the Adler, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

In fall 2022, the Quad Cities Cultural Trust provided $245,000 in new grants for performances at the Adler Theatre, Davenport.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. (CST) Aug. 24, 2023.

The goal of the three-year-old partnership between QCCT and the Adler is to advocate for the performing arts in the Quad Cities and encourage organizations with programs that encourage diversity and equity to apply for funding to perform at the Adler.

The Adler Theatre Fund and grant cycle will be separate from traditional QCCT investments, the group release said.

If your organization is interested in applying, click on the QCCT link HERE.