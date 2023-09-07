“The Dark Knight” is returning to the screen of the crime.

The 2008 Christopher Nolan-directed blockbuster – starring Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker – will be shown on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Putnam Giant Screen Theater (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport), at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Filmgoers watch “The Dark Knight” featuring Heath Ledger during a public tribute outdoor movie night to the late actor at Burswood Park on Feb. 12, 2011 in Perth, Australia. Australian actor Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker in the movie The Dark Knight. Ledger died from an accidental toxic combination of prescription drugs on Jan. 22, 2008. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

In 2008, when the Putnam was an IMAX movie theater (an affiliation that ended in 2012), a heart-pounding screening of “The Dark Knight” caused a speaker to come loose and tear the screen, which is 57 feet tall and 70 feet wide.

“All of those issues have been resolved and we are confident that nothing like that will happen again,” Putnam spokeswoman Jordyn Strange said Wednesday.

Former Putnam CEO Kim Findlay, who headed the museum at the time, recalled the theater’s former bass speaker vibrated to the edge of its platform from the sound and eventually tipped forward through the screen.

“As I recall, it was the only speaker not affixed to its platform and after that happened at our theater, IMAX put out an alert to all IMAX theaters to batten down their bass speakers,” she said Wednesday.

Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” (the middle film in his Batman trilogy) will be shown at Davenport’s Putnam Giant Screen Theater on Sept. 16, 2023, which is Batman Day.

“Fortunately, we were insured. It was quite significant cost — don’t recall exact amount,” Findlay said of having to replace the screen in 2008. “Each screen is custom made. I do remember the Ironworkers climbing the scaffolding to get to the top and hoist the screen up with ropes leveraged over a top rail. The higher the screen got, the heavier it became. Quite something to watch.”

The Putnam is bringing back “The Dark Knight” in honor of Batman Day, which is Sept. 16.

“We hope that this will be a fun way for fans to enjoy batman again the way it was meant to be seen, on our GIANT Screen and getting the full, immersive theater experience,” Strange said by e-mail.

Compared to 15 years ago, the Putnam has not been playing feature-length films anymore since “we simply just got out of the habit of doing them,” she said. “Bringing in Hollywood blockbusters right when they come out is very expensive, and we have a really great capability for 3D films here at the Putnam.

Christian Bale stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2008 blockbuster.

“In light of this, we have been prioritizing films that are compatible with our 3D capabilities as we feel that this is something fun that makes us and our experience unique,” Strange said. “However, we are exploring more options and opportunities with showing full length features like The Dark Knight and hope to capitalize on some new and different opportunities in the future.”

Tickets for “The Dark Night” are just $9 for adults and $8 for kids, seniors, military, and students, and the Putnam has a full concession stand available.

“The public will be able to have a larger-than-life experience seeing the film on the GIANT Screen that will transport them right to the heart of Gotham City,” Strange said.

