The city of Davenport on Monday announced its 2023 Music on the River schedule, for free live music at Petersen Pavilion in LeClaire Park, along Davenport’s beautiful riverfront beginning
June 11.
All events start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
- Sunday, June 11 | Josh Duffee and His Orchestra
- Sunday, June 25 | The RiverCity 6
- Monday, July 3 | Red, White & Boom! featuring Identity Crisis (6 p.m. start)
- Sunday, July 16 | The Music Makers
- Monday, July 24 | Polyphonia Orchestra, in partnership with Common Chord
- Wednesday, Aug. 23 | Central High School Marching Band
For more details and event updates, visit the city website HERE.