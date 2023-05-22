The city of Davenport on Monday announced its 2023 Music on the River schedule, for free live music at Petersen Pavilion in LeClaire Park, along Davenport’s beautiful riverfront beginning

June 11.

All events start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Sunday, June 11 | Josh Duffee and His Orchestra

| Josh Duffee and His Orchestra Sunday, June 25 | The RiverCity 6

| The RiverCity 6 Monday, July 3 | Red, White & Boom! featuring Identity Crisis (6 p.m. start)

| Red, White & Boom! featuring Identity Crisis (6 p.m. start) Sunday, July 16 | The Music Makers

| The Music Makers Monday, July 24 | Polyphonia Orchestra, in partnership with Common Chord

| Polyphonia Orchestra, in partnership with Common Chord Wednesday, Aug. 23 | Central High School Marching Band



For more details and event updates, visit the city website HERE.