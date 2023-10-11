Davenport Junior Theatre kicks off its 72nd season with “The Skokie Detective Charter School,” opening Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

Max Peragine, left, Ezra Collins, Mark Young, and Ashley Smith in the new Davenport Junior Theatre show.

This fun detective show (by Philip Dawkins) incorporates different genres (film noir, Edwardian romance, young adult mystery, and spaghetti western) to tell the story and solve the mystery, according to a DJT release.

The kids, who range in age from 10 to 18, are not only the actors, but the crew members, tech board operators, front-of-house team and Junior Theatre mascot, Showtime Pal. While the cast and crew are comprised of students, the production team is made up of adult theater artists.

Annabelle Myatt and Ezra Collins

“Working with the students at Davenport Junior Theatre has been rewarding as an artist and an educator,” director Max Moline said. “These artists have collaborated to create a piece that is high energy and hilarious, and I can’t wait for audiences to enjoy it.”

With Moline as director, Valerie Moore is stage manager; Alexander Scott Richardson is sound, light and projections designer; Erin Emerle is costume designer, Jillian Sharfe is wardrobe assistant, and Becky Meissen is scenic painter.

Ashton Goodwin, Esther Moore, and Luke Young

New production team members are Francis Dunbar as set designer, Kevin Hurley as master carpenter and DJT alum Tyler Wilburn as props master.

“If you’re looking for a really fun and engaging way to spend an afternoon with your family, you will absolutely love this experience,” says Junior Theatre artistic director Ashley Becher. “You’ll live the theater feeling inspired by the joy and bravery that these kids pour onto the stage. It’s contagious! Plus, it’s a really great show.”

Crew members Julia Jaster, Burkley Anderson, and Sean Emerle

Admission to “The Skokie Detective Charter School” is free, with donations welcomed. The show runs about an hour and performances will be Saturdays, Oct. 14 and 21, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Sundays, Oct. 15 and 22 at 3 p.m. An ASL interpreted performance is this Saturday at 1 p.m.

For more information on DJT, visit its website HERE.