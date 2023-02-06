Davenport Junior Theatre continues its 71st season with a mission to make theatre accessible for all.

“The Wind in the Willows” is the second show of the season, at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. In its 70th season, Junior Theatre made the bold move to remove the price of admission to its mainstage shows. In the 71st season, they are removing more boundaries by adding one American Sign Language interpreted performance (for the hearing impaired) for each production.

The new DJT show includes Badger: Elizabeth Young, Rat: William Sivula, and Mole: Bryton Dougherty.

“The Wind in the Willows” involves 44 students from all over the Quad Cities. The kids, who range in age from 10-18, are the actors, crew members, tech board operators, front-of-house team, and Showtime Pal. While the cast and crew are completely comprised of students, the production team is made up of adult theatre artists. This joint venture is part of what makes Junior Theatre so special and unique, the release said.

“We are so excited about this clever and silly 2016 West End hit, with a book by Julian Fellowes, creator of ‘Downton Abbey,’ and a score by Stiles and Drewe, the music duo behind the stage adaptation of ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘Honk’,” DJT artistic director Ashley Becher said in a Monday release.

“Wind in the Willows” features (top row) Ben Bergthold, Emma Oliver, and (bottom row) Vienna Batdorf, Ruby Baldridge, and Teresa Budelier.

This riotous comedy follows Mole, Rat, Badger, and the impulsive Mr. Toad, whose antics land him in serious trouble. With his beloved home under threat from the notorious Chief Weasel and his gang of sinister Wild Wooders, Toad must attempt a daring escape to recapture Toad Hall.

Based on the beloved book by Kenneth Grahame, this musical full of humor, wit, a gorgeous, soaring score, and heartwarming lessons of friendship, is sure to entertain, the DJT release said.

Founded in 1951, Davenport Junior Theatre is the nation’s second-oldest children’s theatre. Classes and camps are offered year-round in theatre and dance for students ages three to eighteen. Classes are as varied as acting, improvisation, musical theatre, and theatrical design. In the quickly-growing dance division, young dancers learn poise and confidence while having fun and making friends in a non-competitive dance environment.

Jack Carslake as Toad at Davenport Junior Theatre.

Summers see a myriad of camps and other activities for kids of all ages. Through all these opportunities, DJT prepares kids for a lifetime of success, no matter what path their lives may take.

Performances will be Saturday, Feb. 11 and 18 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12 and 19 at 3 p.m., with the ASL interpreted show on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Admission is free, donations welcomed and no reservations are required.

For more information, visit the Junior Theatre website HERE.