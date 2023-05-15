Davenport Junior Theatre (DJT) is looking for a new business and development director.

The newly expanded position executes operational and fundraising functions, and works alongside the artistic director to guide Junior Theatre, Inc. and its production of the Junior Theatre Mainstage plays.

Daniel Sheridan at Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

Daniel Sheridan resigned as DJT artistic director in 2020 to focus more on development, which he also had been doing since 2017. He will officially resign as development director for Junior Theatre Inc. on June 30, “as we have met our goals to expand the position and seek a new team member to come on board!” Sheridan said in a recent email.

“In recent years I have been compensated $6,000 a year for my work in these efforts. The board is increasing compensation to $20,600,” he noted. “With this increase comes a desire for more growth and success. The plan was always for me to step aside once we increased capacity. Basically, we’ve been growing a nest egg for this moment and the time has come!”

“The pay is still humble, but the expectations should match the salary,” Sheridan wrote of the new part-time position. “And I am proud that much of the groundwork is laid for someone to come in and expand Junior Theatre’s potential and the potential of this position to develop / grow.”

Ashley Becher has been artistic director of Davenport Junior Theatre since June 2022.

Last summer, DJT hired a new artistic director, Ashley Becher. They are asking applications for the development director job to be submitted by May 20. Among the responsibilities are to:

Lead fundraising efforts, including grants, individual donations, and alumni cultivation.

Oversee budget, financial management, and financial reporting in collaboration with the treasurer.

Prepare contracts for creative professionals.

Sheridan is staying with Junior Theatre as Performing Arts Supervisor for Davenport’s Parks & Recreation Department. “I’ll still oversee the theatre and dance class program, summer camps, workshops, rentals, outreach, etc.,” he said in the email.

To apply for development director, visit the DJT website HERE.