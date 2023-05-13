Davenport Central High School is not the only local Iowa school to excel in the 2023 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards. North Scott, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley all have earned honors.

North Scott

The following Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards were given to North Scott’s spring production of “Anything Goes”:

A scene from Davenport North’s spring show, “Anything Goes.”

Outstanding Production (Inclusive of all performance, technical, and creative elements)

Outstanding Ensemble

Outstanding Student Orchestra

Outstanding: Behind the Scenes – Creative Team (lighting, costuming, hair, and makeup)

Outstanding: Behind the Scenes – Public Relations Team

Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role: Chloe Schwab as Reno Sweeney

Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role: Thomas McCarthy as Lord Evelyn Oakley

Special Recognition in a Principal Role: Keaton Braack as Billy Crocker

Special Recognition in a Principal Role: Grace Hamann as Erma

Special Recognition in a Principal Role: Michael Kintigh as Elijah Whitney

Special Recognition in a Principal Role: Hannah Noonan as Hope Harcourt

Special Recognition in a Principal Role: Isaiah Serrano as Moonface Martin

Select students will represent North Scott by performing in a collaborative inter-school medley led by a guest Broadway music director and choreographer. For their nominations as outstanding performers, Chloe Schwab and Thomas McCarthy will participate in the Triple Threat Award program with other advanced performing students.

In addition to a special performance at the June 1 showcase at the Des Moines Civic Center, students will audition for theater camp scholarships and the opportunity to represent Iowa at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City this summer.

A scene from “Anything Goes.”

Produced by Des Moines Performing Arts as the culmination of a year-long education initiative, the showcase will be held at the Des Moines Civic Center on Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. and will recognize a total of 94 schools from across the entire state.

Finally, two incredibly special individuals received an incredible honor: the Impact Award, according to North Scott. This award is student nominated, and given to an adult who has made tremendous contributions to their school and had a lasting impact on their students. Tom Goodall and Stacie Kintigh are both 2023 Impact Award recipients.

Davenport North

Davenport North’s spring production of “Newsies” will be honored in a special video shown at the June 1 showcase, in celebration of its receipt of an Outstanding Overall Technical and Creative Achievement Award – one of the program’s highest honors.

A scene from Davenport North’s “Newsies.”

Michael Berhenke and Olivia Heller will represent Davenport North by performing in a collaborative inter-school medley led by a guest Broadway music director and choreographer.

Marissa Pedersen will perform an excerpt from her award-winning role in Newsies as Katherine.

Marissa Pederson and the cast of “Newsies.”

Orion Olson and Marissa Pedersen will participate in the Triple Threat Award program with other advanced performing students. In addition to a special performance at the showcase, students will audition for theater camp scholarships and the opportunity to represent Iowa at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City this summer.

Pleasant Valley

The Pleasant Valley High School awards for their fall 2022 musical “Big Fish” were:

Outstanding Overall Performance

Outstanding Ensemble

Outstanding Student Orchestra

Pleasant Valley performed “Big Fish” last fall.

PV’s theater department will participate in the 2023 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase, presented by EMC Insurance Companies, in honor of the school’s achievements for its November 2022 production of “Big Fish.”

Pleasant Valley High School will be honored in a special video shown at the showcase, in celebration of its receipt of an Outstanding Overall Performance Award — one of the program’s highest honors.

The PVHS cast and crew brought “Big Fish” to the Iowa Thespian Festival in November 2022, at University of Northern Iowa’s Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Tickets to the Showcase, which start at $15, are on sale at DMPA.org, the Des Moines Civic Center Ticket Office, and by phone at 515-246-2300. The Awards Showcase will be live-streamed at IowaPBS.org as part of a collaboration with Iowa PBS.

Iowa PBS will also broadcast a highlights special of the event on Friday, July 14 at 8:30 p.m. and on Sunday, July 16 at 1 p.m.