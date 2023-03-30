The longest-running reading series in the Quad Cities returns to Rozz-Tox on Friday, March 31 to celebrate the release of Emily Kingery’s debut poetry chapbook “Invasives,” recently released by Finishing Line Press.

The SPECTRA Reading Series event (2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will start with an open mic (limited 5-minute slots available, sign up available starting at 7 p.m.).

The cover of Kingery’s book of poetry, “Invasives.”

Then, Kingery (of Davenport) will read from the chapbook, and will be joined on stage by fellow poets Melissa Estes, Lexi Birks, and Lola Nakashima Brooke.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and books will be available for purchase. Donations to Midwest Writing Center are welcome and go to support youth writing programs in the QC.

In her new book “Invasives,” Kingery exposes the exposed.

“Dirt bags and bright girls further prove that wet is light and dirt is dark—but it’s all intimate, none of it disposable, all necessary to the story,” says a review from Beth Roberts, author of “Brief Moral History in Blue” (New Issues Poetry & Prose) and “Like You” (Ottoline Prize, Fence Books)

“We think we know what story that is: it’s the one we always deserved, the always that needs us in it. Never only a small town. Never just a neighbor boy. These poems inhabit a body that is all will, and willing to be more,” the review says. “We had visions more necessary than eyes,” Kingery says.

“To visualize with her is to see, ever more clearly, how we got here,” Roberts wrote.

A Sarah Elgatian review of “Invasives” in Little Village magazine says “Kingery’s felicity is unparalleled — she pries universals out of snapshots from slumber parties and crushing on Indiana Jones and the specific boredom that means the end of coming of age. We are not all from the small town in which our narrator learns how to want and how not to love, but we do all learn these things.”

Kingery is a poet and professor of English at St. Ambrose University.

Kingery was a semi-finalist in the New Women’s Voices Series and a finalist at Harbor Editions and Thirty West Publishing House. Her work appears widely in journals and has been selected for multiple honors and awards in both poetry and prose, including the 2022 Laureate Prize (Harbor Editions) and 2022 Pablo Neruda Prize (Nimrod).

She teaches creative writing and literature at St. Ambrose University and serves on the Board of Directors at the Midwest Writing Center (MWC), a nonprofit supporting writers in the QC community.

Kingery will also do a poetry reading on Thursday, April 6th at 6 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library’s Eastern Avenue branch, to celebrate National Poetry Month.

For more information, visit her website HERE. To learn more about MWC, visit its website HERE.