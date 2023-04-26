Davenport Central junior Lola Nakashima-Brooke will be inaugurated Friday, April 28, at the State Capitol as the Iowa Student Poet Ambassador (ISPA) for 2023-24.

The ceremony at the Law Library in the Capitol at 10 a.m. — part of National Poetry Month — will include representatives from partner organizations. Iowa Poet Laureate Debra Marquart, outgoing ISPA Johnnie Each, and Nakashima-Brooke will read poetry.

Lola Nakashima-Brooke is a junior at Davenport Central High School.

The ISPA program is a partnership among several organizations across the state: Arts Share, Belin-Blank Center and the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, Humanities Iowa, Iowa Arts Council, Iowa City Poetry, Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature, Iowa Council of Teachers of English, Iowa Library Association, Iowa Poet Laureate Program, Iowa Poetry Association, and the State Library of Iowa.

“The ISPA program recognizes an outstanding young writer and celebrates poetry and the literary arts in Iowa,” said ISPA coordinator Jan Warren. “We are so pleased that Lola will continue in what is now an impressive tradition set by previous ambassadors Shreya Khullar and Johnnie Each.”

This is the highest award given to a young writer in the state.

Lola has been writing since middle school and first got published in 2021, the summer after her freshman year, when she did the Midwest Writing Center Young Emerging Writers (YEW) program. Each two-month internship culminates in the students having their work published in The Atlas literary magazine.

She was a YEW intern in 2021 and 2022 and has also been published in her school literary magazine, Indigo Ink.

“I know everyone w/ Young Emerging Writers is super proud & excited for her. I’m thrilled, but having worked w/ Lola, but I am not surprised,” Midwest Writing Center executive director Ryan Collins posted recently on Facebook.

Ocean Vuong is Lola’s favorite contemporary poet.

Some of Lola’s favorite writers include Emily Bronte, William Shakespeare and the contemporary poet Ocean Vuong, she said Wednesday. She likes that modern poet because of his emotion.

“He tells a story; I read his memoir – which is all in verse – and he manages to tell his story so well and paint this clear picture, even though it’s in poetry,” Lola said.

When not writing or reading, she’s either playing piano, trombone, or marching baritone. A veteran of marching band and show choir, Lola enjoys listening to music, eating soup, and collecting photos of romance-era paintings. She plans to attend college for teaching and creative writing.

“A healthy space”

YEW helped give her constructive feedback on her poetry.

“It was this healthy space, where I didn’t have to be afraid of anything, so I could just do whatever wanted with my writing,” Lola said Wednesday “Sometimes, it’s what I’m feeling at the moment, or I try to tell the story of what’s around me, writing what I’m seeing, and find the beauty in that.”

Lola reading one of her poems as part of an Atlas literary magazine introduction for the Midwest Writing Center’s Young Emerging Writers program.

She heard about the state youth ambassador program through MWC and had never heard of it before. Lola submitted about a half dozen poems to show the range of what she could do.

When she found out she was chosen, she saw an email at school and aaid she couldn’t freak out since she was in class.

Responsibilities in the position include participating in poetry festivals and writing festivals throughout the state, starting this summer.

“Writing is a pretty big thing when it when it comes to education in the state, specifically at the University of Iowa,” Lola said. “What they’ve told me is, I’ll be doing readings and workshops at certain events, and I also sort of get to make it my own thing.”

Working with students

She wants to focus on poetry in schools and hopes to work with younger kids (middle school and younger).

“I didn’t get exposed to poetry in school very much at all, or if I did, I didn’t really affect me as much because I was like, it was something for school,” Lola said.

Lola (whose mother’s side of the family is from Japan, settling in the U.S. in the late 1800s) is pictured in Davenport Wednesday, April 25, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

She took AP Literature and Composition at Central, which focused on more classical poetry, and not contemporary.

A committee of partner organizations chose this year’s ISPA from a select group of high school students across Iowa. Nominees participated in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, or programming by the Iowa Poetry Association or Iowa City Poetry.

There were two rounds in the selection process. A blind reading and ranking of each student’s poetry was followed by an interview that determined the student’s ability to serve in an ambassadorial role.

