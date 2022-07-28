Essence Wilmington dancing a solo on “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX July 27, 2022.

Davenport’s Essence Wilmington has survived to dance another day.

On Wednesday night’s episode of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” the 20-year-old Davenport North alum survived elimination to make the top three in the national dance competition.

There are two episodes remaining and the winner will nab $100,000.

Contestant Essence dances a solo routine on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, July 27 on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

On the July 27 show, Essence went head-to-head against Ralyn, and she went first followed by Ralyn. Afterwards, the judge tWitch said, “Essence, you have attacked style after style. Ralyn, you have a smile that lights up the room.”

Ralyn, Beau and Carter ended up with the fewest votes. So they were all eliminated, leaving Alexis, Essence and Keaton as the top three dancers in this 17th season.

The show Facebook page posted Wednesday night with a video of Essence’s solo: “Essence is just so smooth with it! That guitar strut!? Sheesh!”

L-R: Contestants Alexis, Ralyn and Essence dance a routine on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, July 27 on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

“So You Think You Can Dance” airs at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on KLJB FOX 18.

For more information on Wilmington, check out her Facebook page.