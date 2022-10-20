The major Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) will be celebrated in a big way this Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown Moline.

The traditional Mexican holiday varies in length of celebration but is customarily observed on Nov. 1 and 2. Día de los Muertos is a time to honor loved ones who have passed by visiting and elaborately decorating gravesites; creating altars with flowers, commemorations, and offerings; and expressing oneself as a Catrina (skeleton figure), according to the Moline-based Mercado on Fifth, which is co-hosting the Saturday events.

Mexican singer Luis Coronel, 26, will perform at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Through Mercado on Fifth’s inaugural Día de los Muertos Parade, they encourage organizations and families to honor and celebrate the lives of their loved ones and to show appreciation for the traditions that surround the holiday.

The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, through Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood. Float prizes will be awarded for 1st Place ($800); 2nd Place ($500); and 3rd Place ($300). Group costume prizes will be awarded for 1st ($500); 2nd ($300) and 3rd Place ($100).

A food truck party will be held in the Vibrant Arena parking lot from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Food vendors participating include Cocina Verde, Raulito Tacos, Tacos Al Vapor, Restaurante El Mariachi, Rob’s Smokin J’s, Tamales for Hope, Mexie’s, Mi Chelita, & Miguel’s Street Tacos.

Retail Vendors include Adolfo’s Imports, Yaya’s Boutique, Rosa-Rios, Michelle’s Mobile Fashion Boutique & La Luz.

At 7 p.m., the top Mexican entertainer Luis Coronel will give a concert at the arena. Tickets are $25 to $75, available HERE.