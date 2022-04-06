Joining many other benefit events for Ukraine, The Deanery School of Music is having a fundraising concert Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m., at the new school, 1103 Main St., Davenport.

It will feature Deanery faculty members, students, and guest artists. Admission is free, with donations highly encouraged. All donations from the concert will go towards the International Committee of the Red Cross’s Ukraine Relief Fund.

Slovak Red Cross volunteers help a refugee family from Ukraine at Kosice trains station to board another train March 25, 2022. The train station serves as a transfer point for refugees coming from Ukraine from where they will travel onward to other European countries. (Photo by Marko Kokic/IFRC)

The scheduled performers are:

Hannah Holman – cello

Aviana Holst – cello

Réne Lecuona – piano

Kathi Kelley – piano

Oleg Timofeyev – classical guitar

Ben Lorentzen – viola

Roots of Rhythm Trio — Richard Wagor on double bass, Pat Smith on guitar, and Lynne Hart on clarinet

Holman (the school founder and artistic director), Timofeyev, Lorentzen, and Wagor are all Deanery faculty members. Lecuona is a faculty member at the University of Iowa who frequently collaborates with Holman; Holst is a North Scott senior and student of Holman, and Kelley is Aviana’s collaborative pianist.

The Deanery School of Music is at 1103 Main St., Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The Deanery is a non-profit organization aimed to provide an inclusive home for high-quality music instruction, performance, and collaboration in the QC region. It seeks to enrich and enhance the cultural and social fabric of the community through music and education.

Holman is principal cellist of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra — a 16-year member, and principal cello for the last 14.

The Deanery formally opened in January, offering lessons in Suzuki violin, cello, chamber music, Alexander technique, music literacy, and there will be master classes, lectures and concerts. Eventually, there will be a music tech program, jazz classes and organ instruction.

As fighting in Ukraine continues, the American Red Cross has contributed $10 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help alleviate the suffering caused by this devastating crisis, according to the Red Cross. This support allows the Red Cross network to provide lifesaving aid to those in need — both in the country and in neighboring areas.

In Uzhhorod Red Cross Branch office, volunteer Alieksandra Balabanova comforts a beneficiary who breaks down crying, March 23, 2022 (Photo by Marko Kokic/IFRC)

Over 10 million people have been displaced by this conflict, more than four million of whom have fled Ukraine to nearby countries. An estimated 18 million — a third of the country’s population — will need humanitarian assistance, the Red Cross says.

For more information on the Deanery in Davenport, click HERE.