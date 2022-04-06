Joining many other benefit events for Ukraine, The Deanery School of Music is having a fundraising concert Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m., at the new school, 1103 Main St., Davenport.
It will feature Deanery faculty members, students, and guest artists. Admission is free, with donations highly encouraged. All donations from the concert will go towards the International Committee of the Red Cross’s Ukraine Relief Fund.
The scheduled performers are:
- Hannah Holman – cello
- Aviana Holst – cello
- Réne Lecuona – piano
- Kathi Kelley – piano
- Oleg Timofeyev – classical guitar
- Ben Lorentzen – viola
- Roots of Rhythm Trio — Richard Wagor on double bass, Pat Smith on guitar, and Lynne Hart on clarinet
Holman (the school founder and artistic director), Timofeyev, Lorentzen, and Wagor are all Deanery faculty members. Lecuona is a faculty member at the University of Iowa who frequently collaborates with Holman; Holst is a North Scott senior and student of Holman, and Kelley is Aviana’s collaborative pianist.
The Deanery is a non-profit organization aimed to provide an inclusive home for high-quality music instruction, performance, and collaboration in the QC region. It seeks to enrich and enhance the cultural and social fabric of the community through music and education.
Holman is principal cellist of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra — a 16-year member, and principal cello for the last 14.
The Deanery formally opened in January, offering lessons in Suzuki violin, cello, chamber music, Alexander technique, music literacy, and there will be master classes, lectures and concerts. Eventually, there will be a music tech program, jazz classes and organ instruction.
As fighting in Ukraine continues, the American Red Cross has contributed $10 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help alleviate the suffering caused by this devastating crisis, according to the Red Cross. This support allows the Red Cross network to provide lifesaving aid to those in need — both in the country and in neighboring areas.
Over 10 million people have been displaced by this conflict, more than four million of whom have fled Ukraine to nearby countries. An estimated 18 million — a third of the country’s population — will need humanitarian assistance, the Red Cross says.
For more information on the Deanery in Davenport, click HERE.