The popular Quad City Singers are making their Redstone Room debut tonight with a concert devoted to some very popular music.

At the 7:30 p.m. show (on the second floor of Common Chord (2nd and Main streets, Davenport), you can enjoy a night of musical magic with selections from some of Disney’s iconic movies and shows, including “A Whole New World,” “Circle Of Life,” “High School Musical” and more.

Under the direction of Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger, the one-of-a-kind vocal ensemble was revitalized in 2005 and now performs a wide variety of choral music, including madrigals, sacred songs, vocal jazz, and Christmas favorites.

Already recognized for its annual Christmas dinner concert at premier Quad Cities locations such as The Figge, The Outing Club, and Lavender Crest Winery, the group has recently added a spring jazz event to its concert schedule.

Tickets for tonight’s concert are $20 for adults / $15 for students, available at the Common Chord website HERE and at the door.

For more information, visit the QC Singers website HERE.