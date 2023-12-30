Iowans are invited to film screenings for the new documentary, No Time To Fail, on Saturday, January 6, a news release says.

The film provides a behind-the-scenes look from the perspective of election workers during the 2020 election and how those workers face extraordinary responsibilities and the ongoing attacks in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

‘No Time To Fail’ (IMDb)

The screenings are intended to shine a spotlight on the importance of workers and community volunteers, from both sides of the aisle, who withstood those attacks to deliver free and fair elections. Click here to watch the trailer for “No Time To Fail.”

The League of Women Voters of Iowa will host the screenings, which are free to attend, in eight locations across the state in partnership with Progress Iowa, NAACP of Cedar Rapids, We Vote, TRAIL (Tools and Resources for Active Independent Living of Johnson County, CCAN (Corridor Community Action Network), and Public Citizen. Screenings will take place in several cities, including Muscatine.

No Time To Fail is a film by Sara Archambault and Margo Guernsey and was produced by Arch + Bow Films in association with Genuine Article Pictures Time & Travel Productions.

Muscatine – 10:30 a.m., Musser Public Library. 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine

RSVP: Click here to register for free

For more information, contact Matt Sinovic, matt@progressiowa.org