Common Chord in Davenport can match donations for its fall fundraising campaign until Monday.

You have an opportunity to help Common Chord, 2nd and Main streets, Davenport, meet its fall fundraising goal.

The nonprofit organization (formerly known as River Music Experience) has met 25% of its Fall Fundraising Campaign of $20,000. Any donations made between now and Monday, Oct. 31st will be met and matched up to $2,500 from a dear friend of Common Chord, according to a Friday announcement.

Music “improves the quality of life and well-being of anyone who touches it,” says the group’s fundraising page. “It makes the Quad Cities a more exciting and fulfilling place to live. It is a powerful economic engine that supports jobs, uplifts businesses, and fuels regional success.

“Simply put: Music makes our lives better. We build partnerships both within and outside the music scene and advocate regionally for the power of music, building local pride in our community and drawing wider attention to the power of music.”

The first season of “Music at the Market” at Davenport’s Freight House was a success for Common Chord.

The first year of Common Chord’s “Music At The Market” at Davenport’s Freight House is coming to an end on Sunday, Oct. 30th.

In a partnership with the Freight House Farmers Market and Riverfront Improvement Commission, the Music at The Market (421 W. River Drive, Davenport) launched this past May. Every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, talented musicians from the QC performed during market hours on the new Stage at the Freight House. Every third Saturday was an extended performance highlighting the young talents of the region.

This year was an exceptional one, according to Common Chord, noting the market brought over 76 performances to the Common Chord stage with over 199 musicians, 100 of whom were under the age of 18.

Top-notch triple bill

Next Friday, Nov. 4, the Redstone Room at Common Chord will host three outstanding musicians in one night, starting at 8 p.m. The performers are:

David G. Smith, Angela Meyer (center) and Alicia Michilli will perform at Redstone Room on Friday, Nov. 4.

Alicia Michilli is an R&B/Soul artist from Detroit, most widely recognized as a semi-finalist on the national TV show, “America’s Got Talent.” This Nashville transplant was raised on the sounds of Motown. Detroit’s influence on her soulful, powerful vocals have gained Alicia the support, and admiration of many fellow musicians and songwriters. Their support has led her to performing alongside artists Nelly and Kehlani at Nick Cannon Rocks Times Square benefitting St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital, and opening for Andra Day on her “Cheers to the Fall” tour. Michilli had the honor of opening and singing background vocals for TajMo, the Grammy-winning duo Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’. Her latest single “Crazy” can be found on iTunes, Spotify, and CD Baby — along with her self-titled EP. Her sophomore EP “Letters from the Edge” Is available on all music streaming platforms.

David G Smith is an internationally acclaimed acoustic solo performer with a lyric-intensive style featuring guitars, a resonator, music and a voice that range from dirt-funk to intimate. Think James Taylor meets Townes Van Zandt. His music is a blend of Folk, Americana, Country & Blues. His songs have been featured on TNT, Lifetime Network, and Travel Channel and he has a string of indie & major-indie song-cuts.

Tickets are $15 in advance (available HERE), and $18 day of show. For more information on Michilli, click HERE. For more on Meyer, click HERE and for more on Smith, click HERE.