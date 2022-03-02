This Saturday’s concert by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will be special for a number of reasons.

First, the orchestra’s stellar concertmaster, Naha Greenholtz, will take center stage at Davenport’s Adler Theatre by soloing in Mozart’s graceful and spirited Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775).

The concert begins in the Guangxi Zhuang region of China with Chen Yi’s rhythmic “Duo Ye” (1987), based on the traditional song and dance of the Dong people. Robert Schumann’s emotional and stormy Second Symphony (1847) is expected to bring the concert to a triumphant close, according to a QCSO release.

Secondly, patrons who like to partake in adult beverages and casual post-concert conversation can revel in the long-awaited return of Afterglow, at Front Street Brewery in the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport.

You can join the fun immediately following the concert, to mingle with conductor Mark Russell Smith and musicians from the QCSO, while enjoying drinks and light hors d’oeuvres from Bayside Bistro. This is the first Afterglow (usually held in the Hotel Blackhawk lobby) since the start of the pandemic two years ago.



At this event, Front Street will launch its new IPA, QCSO Harmonious Hazy. From March 5th to the 12th, $1 of every pint and $2 of every growler fill of Harmonious Hazy will be donated back to the QCSO.

Marc Zyla, principal horn and director of education and community engagement, launched the intoxicating partnership with QC breweries last fall, as he geared up to play the Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 in December.

Then, he worked with Davenport’s Stompbox Brewing to come up with Zylaphone English Ale.

At Stompbox Brewing in Davenport, Jamie Prickett (left), Matt Erickson, and Joe Ronnebeck worked with Marc Zyla of the QCSO.

“I think brewery culture is a big part of the Quad Cities,” Zyla said Wednesday. “For us to embrace that as an organization, have the brewing community interested in what we have going on, is exciting and definitely helpful in getting the Quad City Symphony name in front of more people.”

While he wanted Front Street to be involved in crafting a spring brew, he said he left it up to the experts for the specific beer.

“They let me tag along….They came with the name Harmonious Hazy,” Zyla said. “I’m kind of an IPA guy.”

He’s very happy the QCSO has brought back Afterglow.

“Now that things seem back to normal, we can have the post-concert social aspect and there are so many great places in downtown Davenport,” said Zyla, who also will be part of a brass quintet playing German beer tunes at Front Street.

The orchestra concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Adler, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $18 – $65 for adults, and $10 – $33 for students.

Digital access and mask policy

Again, there will be digital access to the concert available for $40 per household. Households are only required to purchase one Digital Access ticket. The video recording of the Saturday performance will be available to stream on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 2 p.m., and then available for viewing for 30 days following.

Based on updated CDC recommendations, facial coverings will no longer be universally required for any QCSO concerts or events, except where required by the host venue. Individuals can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by the personal level of risk. Mask choice will be respected.

You can see the QCSO updated health and safety policies HERE. For tickets or more information, call 563-322-7276 or visit QCSO.org.

Win a chance for a new Subaru Outback

Volunteers for Symphony is giving people the chance to win a 2022 Subaru Outback Premium valued at $31,000. Raffle tickets are $100 each, and proceeds support the QCSO’s Music Education Programs. The Grand Prize Drawing will be held on May 14, 2022.

Only cash, personal check, money order, bank check, cashier’s check, electronic check, or debit card accepted. Raffle tickets cannot be purchased with credit cards, per Iowa State law.

Tickets can be purchased:

• Online with a debit card

• By calling 563.322.7276 with a debit card

• In-Person at the QCSO Box office at 327 Brady Street in Davenport (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday)

Tickets will not be sold after 11:59 p.m. Central Time on May 10, 2022. A maximum of 600 tickets will be sold. If 410 tickets are not sold by the drawing date, the grand prize will instead be a 50/50 split of net proceeds.