The Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport has announced that country artist Dustin Lynch will perform on Aug. 7, 2022, in place of Toby Keith, who is cutting back his tour due to stomach cancer.

Country artist Dustin Lynch will play the Mississippi Valley Fair on its last night, Aug. 7.

Lynch is no stranger to QC audiences — having performed for the John Deere Classic charity concert in 2019 at the Rust Belt, East Moline, and opening for Brad Paisley in March 2018 at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.

On June 12, Keith (who turns 61 on July 8) announced that last fall, he was diagnosed with stomach cancer. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good,” he posted on Facebook. “I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Dustin Lynch has fun with a fan in concert.

Singer/songwriter Dustin Lynch broke into the Nashville mainstream in 2012 with his chart-topping eponymous debut, which introduced fans to his slick and catchy bro-country style, according to allmusic.com. Over the years, he began to blend his rural tones with more R&B and pop elements, and was rewarded with a string of hits in the middle part of the decade including “Where It’s At (Yep Yep)” and “Small Town Boy.”

He earned an induction into the Grand Ole Opry before returning in 2020 with his fourth album, “Tullahoma,” which kept him on top of the Billboard Country charts. He retained that position with 2022’s “Blue in the Sky.”

Admission to Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand concerts is by FunCard only, which costs $100 and is good for the whole week of shows. Tickets to individual grandstand acts will not be sold. You can order FunCards HERE.

For more information on Dustin Lynch, click HERE.