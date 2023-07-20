The Village Theatre continues its quirky tradition of eclectic offerings this weekend.

Taboo Burlesque returns to the Village Theatre stage this Friday and Saturday nights.

The local company Taboo Burlesque will present its sizzling July revue on Friday and Saturday, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 each, available HERE. Davenport-based Taboo is a classic burlesque troupe with “nods to Neo to provide a unique experience featuring stimulating individual and group performances,” according to its website.

“Taboo Burlesque proudly proclaims that science is real, Black Lives Matter, no human is illegal, love is love, and that women’s rights are human rights,” the site says.

The Eclectic Market — started one year ago at Rock Island’s Skylark — is moving to the Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St. in the Village of East Davenport, this Sunday, July 23, from noon to 4 p.m.

Event organizer Suzon Robbins said this week: “Every month I curate the weirdest, oddest, freakiest artists and vendors! We converge, once a month, usually the last Sunday of the month. I change out my vendors monthly — except my stuff. I now have vendors who sell taxidermy!! Corsets, waist trainers, metaphysical, nooks, vinyl, VINTAGE clothing, reclaimed art from nature (I have several artists who make stuff out of found objects in nature — bones, wood, moss, etc.”

A sample of items to be found at the new Eclectic Market at Village Theatre, coming Sunday afternoon, July 23.

“I make things out of objects that I find, as well and definitely consider myself a reuse~ repurpose artist,” Robbins said. “ALL of my art is made with reclaimed objects that would otherwise be in a landfill. I even have an 18-and-over table for the ADULTS to view my infamous art made with vintage dirty mags.”

She said people drive from Ames, Des Moines and Chicago for the monthly market, for its unique, interesting and intriguing objects for sale.