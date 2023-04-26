Tickets have been going briskly for world-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax, who will perform next year with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

The special gala concert Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Davenport’s Adler Theatre has been available to renewing QCSO subscribers since March 29, 2023, and today those Ax tix go on sale for new 2023-24 subscribers.

Ax – the multi-Grammy-winning artist and 73-year-old Ukraine native — will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Concertos No. 25 (K. 503) and No. 20 (K. 466). The QCSO will bookend these works with Gustav Mahler’s “Blumine” and Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird: Suite.”

Emanuel Ax’s next concert is Thursday night, April 27 at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Single tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public on May 16, 2023. Prices are $27 to $93 (depending on seat location) for adults, and $22 to $88 for students.

“Subscription renewals and Emanual Ax ticket sales are going very well,” QCSO marketing director Caitlin Bishop said Wednesday. “If someone is hoping for a particular seat, especially close to the stage or in the loge, I wouldn’t recommend waiting for the public sale.”

The only difference in the ticket price after May 16th is a $2-per-ticket fee that applies to all orders when not purchased with a subscription. It is a subscriber benefit to skip that fee when ordering additional tickets with their subscription, Bishop said.

Ax has received Grammy awards for the second and third volumes of his cycle of Haydn’s piano sonatas. He also made a series of Grammy-winning recordings with cellist Yo-Yo Ma of the Beethoven and Brahms sonatas for cello and piano.

A ticketed dessert reception with an opportunity to meet Emanuel Ax at the 2024 date will immediately follow the concert in the Gold Room at the Hotel Blackhawk.

This will be just the second time Ax has performed in the QC. He played here in 1981 as soloist in the Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 and Liszt 2nd Concerto.

The last superstar guest to perform at the Adler with the QCSO was violinist Joshua Bell, in May 2018. He played the Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 on his 1713 Stradivarius.

To learn about the variety of QCSO 2023-24 subscription packages available, click HERE.