Polyrhythms, the well-known Quad Cities jazz and heritage organization, will present its first concert at Sound Conservatory Music Academy, 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island. tonight at 6 p.m.

Featuring percussionist and vocalist James Culver and Kuchina Jazz III, the event will include refreshments and a drawing to win a beautiful Hallet & Davis upright piano. The 2013 piano (like new condition) is valued at $2,900.

Percussionist James Culver is a native of Kewanee who lives in Germany.

Tickets cost $10, available at the door. Percussionist Culver has brought the Latin-infused “clave” rhythms of his Kuchina outfit every year to the QC’s Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival’s beginning in 2014, including headlining last year’s festival in a five-piece lineup, according to an event release. This year the lineup has a new wrinkle: Kuchina Jazz will perform as a trio featuring Corey Kendrick on piano and Andy Crawford on bass.

A jazzy Christmas concert will be held Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at Sound Conservatory, Rock Island.

Kendrick is a pianist, composer and educator and serves as the director of instrumental music at Black Hawk College. His recordings since 2016 have been praised from many quarters, and he was described by John Ephland of Downbeat magazine as a “very accomplished, highly gifted jazz pianist” with “a patient, maturing voice.”

Crawford is also an educator as well as excellent musician, and teaches at Knox College in Galesburg. He has played with several outfits in the area, including the Defenestration Quartet at Seminary St. Pub, Cassie and Friends, the Swing Cats and the Lubricats.

For more information, visit the Sound Conservatory website.