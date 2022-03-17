Thursday nights at the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) are always a treat, with free admission from 5 to 8 p.m., and illuminating, insightful programming.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m., the museum will show the 2011 documentary “Pina,” in the John Deere Auditorium. It’s Wim Wenders’ Academy Award-nominated tribute to the genius of German choreographer Pina Bausch, which was originally filmed in 3D.

“A sensual, visually stunning journey from the stage of the legendary Tanztheater Wuppertal, the home and center for Pina Bausch’s creativity for 35 years, into the city of Wuppertal and the surrounding countryside. Surprising and inspiring,” according to a Figge synopsis.

A New York Times review said of the “Pina” dancers:

“Instead of talking heads, they are thinking bodies, reflecting on the influence of their mentor. Their devotion to Bausch is evident, though the glowing tributes they offer also suggest that, like many charismatic artists, she cultivated something of a cult of personality. Diverse in age, body type and background, the dancers — speaking French, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese and other languages — convey their awe and gratitude in notably similar terms.”

The film was a 2012 Academy Award Official Entry/Germany, a Best Foreign Language Film 2012 Academy Award nominee, and Oscar nominee for Best Documentary. The movie at the Figge is free to attend and registration is not required.

For next week, get ready to unleash your dream of spring and inner creativity, by putting paint to canvas for a cause.

You can paint a sunflower at the Figge’s Wine & Art session Thursday, March 24.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 24, instructor Gloria Burlingame will teach participants how to paint sunflowers during this special Wine and Art. All proceeds will be donated to the Save the Children charity to help with the Ukraine relief efforts. At each Wine and Art, enjoy a glass of wine, light hors d’oeuvres and socializing.

Admission is $20, and you can reserve a spot HERE.