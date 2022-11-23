In the next few weeks, you can enjoy a variety of musical performances by Black Hawk College students.
Unless otherwise noted, the free performances are at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline.
- BHC Jazz Ensemble Concert – Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Building 1, Room 308 (theatre)
- BHC Community Band Concert – Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in Building 4, second floor, Hawk’s Nest
- BHC Electronic Music Showcase – Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. in Building 1, Room 308 (theatre)
- BHC Holiday Choir Concert: Chamber Singers, Concert Choir & Community Chorale – Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1450 30th Ave., East Moline
