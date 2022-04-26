Starting Sunday, the Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch concert will feature local band Subatlantic. The virtual performances will run throughout the entirety of May and will be accessible for viewing on the Bettendorf Public Library’s YouTube channel.

A direct link to the event also will be available on the library’s website here. No registration is required to view the Brown Bag Lunch series, which is free thanks to the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

Based in the Quad Cities, Subatlantic is an indie rock band that uses textures in their music in order to create a unique sound. The four-musician group performs with an array of instruments from guitar and bass to cello, keyboards, and accordion.

Subatlantic (contributed photo.)

The Brown Bag Lunch series offers a monthly concert perfect to view over a lunch hour. More information about this offering and other library events is here, or call 563-344-4179.