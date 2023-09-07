Moline Parks and Recreation invites the public to hear live music on Monday evenings this month at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter (Old River Drive & 55th Street), from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Music on the Mississippi is sponsored by The Family Credit Union. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets (some picnic tables will be available) for an evening of live music and dancing. The schedule is:

Sept. 11 – The Crooked Cactus Band

– The Crooked Cactus Band Sept. 18 – Troy Rangel & Friends

– Troy Rangel & Friends Sept. 25 – Gray Wolf Band

Come to the concerts hungry! Divine Soul2Soul Catering and Food Truck will be on site selling delicious food.