The next Music on the Lawn concert will be Wednesday, June 14, at Deere-Wiman House, Moline.

Music For New People is an inventive ensemble of musicians must be experienced in person to fully appreciate the range of their talents, a news release says. Inspired by the work of people like Andy Kaufman and Shel Silverstein, they make unique family-friendly music with all sorts of instruments—from electronics to ukulele, accordion, and percussion.

The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m,. with seating on the spacious Deere-Wiman lawn. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and even a picnic if you like. Come early, beginning at 5 p.m., for a variety of family-friendly activities.

In case of extreme weather, all activities and the concert will be moved indoors to the air-conditioned Deere-Wiman Carriage House.

This event is part of the Music on the Lawn series, hosted and funded by the William Butterworth Foundation: The Deere-Wiman House is at 817 11th Ave., Moline. Admission is free and no reservations are required. For more information, call 309-743-2701, or visit here.