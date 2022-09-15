Enjoy an evening of Latin folk fusion with Son Monarcas!

The Butterworth Center, in collaboration with Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series, is hosting Chicago-based ensemble Son Monarcas, led by Mercedes Inez Martinez and Irekani Ferreyra. According to a release,

Their music takes audiences on a lively musical migration from the USA to Latin America with a repertoire that fuses indie soul and traditional son and cumbia stylings. Their original compositions include influences of cumbia, samba, jazz and experimental music in both English and Spanish. Well-versed in the Afro-Mestizo genres of folk music from Latin America, they blend traditional and contemporary genres in arrangements of son through a variety of rhythms and sounds. Butterworth Center

‘La Sirena de la Frontera’ by Son Monarcas

Son Monarcas takes the stage Tuesday, September 20, 3:00 p.m. at the Butterworth Center, located at 1105 8th St., Moline. Light refreshments will be served in the Butterworth Center dining room following the program. This event is free and open to the public. Music at Butterworth Center is part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Deere-Wiman House, the residence built by Charles Deere in 1872 and home to four generations of the Deere family.

