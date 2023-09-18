Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Ill., will host a Fall Festival featuring BrewFest on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

The fest will include tastings of craft beers and wines, food, hay rides, and activities for the whole family. BrewFest features the popular craft beers of local breweries, according to a Monday TLP release.

Tickets range from $10 to $20 for adults and $8 for those age 3 – 20. Included in the ticket price are tasting tickets for wine and craft beer tasting, soda tickets, pumpkin carving, face painting, bag games, ladder hockey, hay rides, trail rides, and other games and activities. There will also be food for purchase throughout the day.

Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band, is playing Timber Lake on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Heartache Tonight, the Eagles Tribute Band will be in concert in the theater at 7 p.m. (tickets are already sold out). From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling” a Heartache Tonight show is a true Eagles concert experience featuring all the timeless classic songs from one of the greatest rock bands of all time, the Timber Lake release said.

On Oct. 7, Hair Band Night returns to Timber Lake Playhouse and on Oct. 21, The Piano Men will feature the music of Billy Joel and Elton John.

TLP will close out October on the 29th with their annual offering of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

November brings BritBeat back to the playhouse on the Nov. 4 and Elvis Through The Years featuring the father-and-son team, John and Jonathan Lyons on Nov. 18. Million Dollar Quartet – Christmas will run from Nov. 30 through Dec. 10. TLP will close their season with a showing of The Grinch on Dec. 6.

Tickets for all Timber Lake events are available at the TLP website HERE or by calling the Box Oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until intermission on show days.