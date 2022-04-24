The Galesburg Community Chorus will collaborate with the Knox-Galesburg Symphony to present Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem and Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Central Congregational Church in Galesburg.

The Monmouth College Chorale and Concert Choir will combine with the Community Chorus for the concert, which will also feature professional vocal soloists. Tickets are free for all students and may be purchased at the door for seniors ($12) and adults ($15).

A Galesburg Community Chorus concert in December 2019 featured the Bach Magnificat.

Tim Pahel, director of the Galesburg Community Chorus and the Monmouth College Chorale, will conduct the concert.

“This is such an exciting collaboration, to bring three area choirs and the Knox-Galesburg Symphony together for a performance of this incredibly beautiful music,” Pahel said in a recent release.

“Both the Fauré and the Bernstein are great works and are so different from each other – the Faure is gorgeous and rich and profound, and the Bernstein is full of bright, rhythmic energy and lyrical, slightly jazzy melodies,” he said.

Lucas Wood, executive director of the Knox-Galesburg Symphony, said: “It is wonderful to be able to collaborate with the Galesburg Community Chorus. The Knox-Galesburg Symphony was organized in 1952 to accompany the Chorus and this performance is a wonderful tribute to that heritage.

“Members of the orchestra are so eager to bring these two inspiring pieces to life for our audiences in Galesburg,” Wood said.

Fauré’s 1890 setting of the Requiem is one of many, by composers such as Brahms, Mozart, and Verdi. Faure’s version is one of the most popular, and instead of the fire and brimstone of other versions, his interpretation is calmer and more peaceful, the release said.

As the composer said, “it is thus that I see death…..as an aspiration towards happiness above, rather than as a painful experience.”

As a composer, Bernstein is best remembered for the quintessentially American scores he wrote for West Side Story, Candide and a number of Broadway productions. The Chichester Psalms (1965) is sung in Hebrew, is in three short movements, and will be performed at the concert in the composer’s own reduced version, which calls for an accompaniment of organ, harp and percussion.

The Galesburg Community Chorus, directed by Tim Pahel, is the oldest community music organization in the Galesburg area and is currently celebrating its 77th anniversary. Pahel also directs the Monmouth College Chorale, with Tom Clark, a lecturer at the college, directing the Monmouth College Concert Choir.