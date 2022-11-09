This year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees will celebrate 37 years as Quad City Arts’ largest annual fundraiser, running at Davenport’s RiverCenter from Nov. 19 to 27.

It features a spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth & homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items that are all sold to raise money in support of arts education and local arts programs throughout the Quad Cities.

All designer trees and wreaths will either be raffled at Festival or be sold online through a mobile bidding platform.

Festival of Trees runs Nov. 19-27 at the Davenport RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St.

This fun-filled event for all ages will continue to feature all the familiar attractions and special events that many have come to know and love with some new twists, including a new floor plan design and a chance to get your photo taken in a giant inflatable snow globe.

You can also get tickets to attend one of the many fun special events including the Premiere Opening Night Party, A Rather Curious Brunch, Teddy Bear Tea, SugarPlum Ball, Celebrity Lunch, and the Festival After Dark: Silent Disco Party!



Festival of Trees will continue to go cashless this year and both general admission and special event tickets are now available for purchase online HERE.

To streamline admission gates, there will be a FAST PASS lane for all prepaid or comp admission tickets. Discounted general admission tickets are available for purchase at all area Kwik Star locations through Nov. 15. Tickets can still be purchased at the door with credit/debit card during Festival hours including IHMVCU BOGO offer.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Holiday Parade, taking place in downtown Davenport, Saturday, Nov. 19th at 10 a.m. The free event features giant helium character balloons, including an entrance by Elvis, Santa Garfield, Oscar the Grouch, Kermit the Frog, and more.

The parade will also feature pageant queens, dance groups, floats, marching bands, and of course your chance to see Santa! The procession will begin at 3rd Street & Pershing Avenue, going west to Scott Street, then turning left to make its way back east on 2nd Street, finishing at 2nd Street and Iowa Avenue.

Volunteers needed

It takes a village of over 2,000 volunteers to bring the magic of Festival to our community each year. Those who sign up for a shift will receive FREE admission to come back and visit the Festival again. You can register HERE.

General Admission Days and Hours

Nov. 17 • Santa’s Special Stars Private Tours

Nov. 18 • Silver Bell Social Senior Event, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Nov. 19 • Festival Opens to Public 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov. 20 • 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Military Day $2 off all admission tickets for military families with military ID (Immediate family of military member only)

Nov. 21 • 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov. 22 • 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov. 23 • 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov. 24 • CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 25 • 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Nov. 26 • 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Family Day $1 off all admission

Nov. 27 • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.



This year’s theme is the Peppermint Forest, Nov. 19-27 at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.



Tickets are available for purchase at the doors during Festival hours — $10 for adults and $5 children (2-9).

Discounted adult general admission tickets are available at all Quad City area Kwik Star locations through Nov. 15. All IHMVCU members can buy one, get one free admission.

Special Events:

Nov. 18 • Premiere Party

Nov. 19 • FREE Holiday Parade

Nov. 20 • A Rather Curious Brunch / Teddy Bear Tea

Nov. 22 • Sugar Plum Ball

Nov. 23 • Celebrity Lunch



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Festival website or call 309-793-1213.



