The largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest – and for many, the kickoff to the holiday season in the Quad Cities – made its way through downtown Davenport on a crisp, clear Saturday morning.



(photo by Eric Olsen)

Over the past 38 years, Festival of Trees has evolved from a two-day event in one room, into a 10-day event utilizing the entire 70,000 square foot RiverCenter complex in downtown Davenport.

Festival of Trees has a $2.5 million-dollar economic impact on the community and is recognized as one of the top events of its kind in North America, raising over $8 million dollars in support of local arts since 1986, according to its website.

(photo by Eric Olsen)

For 50 years, Quad City Arts has been enriching the quality of life in the Quad Cities, and support from Festival of Trees is crucial to continuing and expanding that mission, according to the website.

(photo by Eric Olsen)

Here’s a look at the schedule:

OPENING DAY | November 18: 9 am – 7 pm

November 19: 10 am – 7 pm (Military Day)

November 20: 9 am – 7 pm

November 21: 9 am – 7 pm

November 22: 9 am – 7 pm

CLOSED THANKSGIVING DAY | November 23

November 24: 9 am – 7 pm

November 25: 9 am – 7 pm (Family Day)

CLOSING DAY | November 26: 10 am – 4 pm

Visit here to buy tickets and see all the events associated with this holiday tradition.