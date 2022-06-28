UPDATE, July 1, 2:42 p.m.: Peacock will not be moving forward with the “Field of Dreams” TV series, according to a report Friday by Variety.

Details of the adaptation were recently released by the state of Iowa, and filming was expected soon in Polk, Mahaska, Boone and Clinton counties.

According to Variety, the project will be offered to other outlets by Universal Television, which was awarded $6 million by Iowa to develop it.

EARLIER:

Clinton, Iowa will be among the locations for filming of the new Peacock streaming series based on the classic baseball flick, “Field of Dreams.”

Universal Television, LLC, was recently awarded $6 million by the state of Iowa for development of a “Field of Dreams” TV series. Filming will be based in several Iowa counties including Polk, Mahaska, Boone and Clinton, with primary sets located in Polk City, according to a recent state release.

NelsonCorp Field (home of the Clinton LumberKings) may be a filming location for the “Field of Dreams” series.

Plans include set construction of a ball field and refurbishment of a farmhouse in Polk City.

“We are excited to be part of the upcoming ‘Field of Dreams’ television series,” Lesley Webster, Director of Placemaking & Tourism for Grow Clinton, said Tuesday.

“Although we do not have many specific details provided to us yet, we expect to host filming at our NelsonCorp Field, home of the Clinton LumberKings, sometime in September or October,” she said.

Members of the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees take the field prior to a game at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“The City of Clinton is extremely excited and honored to be a part of this project along with several other sites across Iowa,” Mayor Scott Maddasion said later Tuesday. “There is so much baseball history in Clinton and this is another way we can share our history and our historic stadium, built in 1937, with those watching the ‘Field of Dreams’ series.”

The casting will be left up to the team at Universal Television producing the series and Clinton officials we don’t yet know how or if the LumberKings players will be involved, the mayor said.

“We hope to continue to have those conversations to keep our players involved, if that fits with the producers’ vision and their production schedule,” Maddasion said.

Produce Iowa posted on their Facebook page that people interesting in applying as a paid extra can do so at https://kaast.app.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) have announced the project as part of $16.5 million in new grant funding for four projects through Destination Iowa.

The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents, according to a release.

“Communities in all corners of the state are creating unique destinations, from the Field of Dreams in Dyersville to a thriving arts and culture scene in Sioux City,” Gov. Reynolds said in the release. “Destination Iowa will help more communities fuel tourism and economic growth while enhancing the quality of life for Iowans.”

Universal is creating a limited series adaptation from Michael Schur, “Field of Dreams,” based on the iconic 1989 movie.

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the “Field of Dreams” movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Production is slated to begin this summer for the series, which will stream on Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter. NBCUniversal is producing a prequel to “Field of Dreams,” and plans to release the digital series on Peacock TV in 2023.

Produce Iowa and NBCUniversal have hosted a free professional “boot camp”-style training in June as part of Produce Iowa’s MediaMasters Series to prepare Iowans to work on a large-scale production in the state. However, production will not use the field that Major League Baseball re-created last year on the site of the movie, in Dyersville, Iowa.

This year’s Major League Baseball Field of Dreams game — the second on the newly constructed field — conflicts with the production schedule.The 2022 MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO is an upcoming regular-season Major League Baseball (MLB) game to be played on Aug. 11, 2022, near Field of Dreams in Dyersville.

The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will battle August 9 at the ‘MiLB at Field of Dreams’ Game.

That will be just two days after the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in an Aug. 9 game there.

While Iowa saw a record number of Iowans and out-of-state travelers using outdoor amenities such as state and county parks and recreational bike trails over the last two years, the hospitality industry in Iowa experienced a 46.1% drop in employment and there was an overall 29% decline in visitor spending as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Destination Iowa website.

Destination Iowa will provide new opportunities to create and invest in attractions that will raise Iowa’s profile, welcome out-of-state travelers, and increase visitor spending while accelerating tourism’s recovery. It will also spur local economies and contribute to efforts to recruit new members of Iowa’s workforce.