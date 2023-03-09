Sir David Chipperfield – architect of Davenport’s Figge Art Museum — has been named the 2023 Laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize – an award regarded internationally as architecture’s highest honor.

David Chipperfield has won the 2023 Pritzker Architecture Prize (photo courtesy of davidchipperfield.com).

Founded in 1979 by the late Jay A. Pritzker and his wife, Cindy, the prize is awarded annually to a living architect whose built work has “produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity and the built environment through the art of architecture.”

Jay Pritzker (1922-1999), a Chicago native, created the Hyatt Hotel chain in 1957 and was an uncle to current Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

In its citation, the Pritzker Prize jury said that Chipperfield’s “commitment to an architecture of understated but transformative civic presence and the definition – even through private commissions – of the public realm, is done always with austerity, avoiding unnecessary moves and steering clear of trends and fashions, all of which is a most relevant message to our contemporary society.

“Such a capacity to distil and perform meditated design operations is a dimension of sustainability that has not been obvious in recent years: sustainability as pertinence, not only eliminates the superfluous but is also the first step to creating structures able to last, physically and culturally.”

Chipperfield started work on the $47-million Figge in 1999.

In a release on the British architect’s website, Chipperfield said: “I take this award as an encouragement to continue to direct my attention not only to the substance of architecture and its meaning but also to the contribution that we can make as architects to address the existential challenges of climate change and societal inequality.

“We know that, as architects, we can have a more prominent and engaged role in creating not only a more beautiful world but a fairer and more sustainable one too,” he said. “We must rise to this challenge and help inspire the next generation to embrace this responsibility with vision and courage.”

The 2023 Pritzker Prize ceremony will be held in Athens, Greece this May.

David Chipperfield attends the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party at Burlington House on June 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Chipperfield is a member of the Royal Institute of British Architects and an honorary fellow of both the American Institute of Architects and the Bund Deutscher Architekten. Among accolades he has received are the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, awarded in 2009, and a knighthood for services to architecture in the UK and Germany, awarded in 2010.

In 2011, he received the RIBA Royal Gold Medal for Architecture, and in 2013, the Praemium Imperiale from the Japan Art Association, both given in recognition of a lifetime’s work. He was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for his services to architecture in 2021.

1st U.S. commission

The Figge (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) was Chipperfield’s first U.S. commission and he worked on it from 1999 through its 2005 completion. The museum name comes from the V.O. and Elizabeth Kahl Figge Foundation, which donated $13 million towards its $47-million construction.

The four-story Figge Art Museum as shown on Chipperfield’s website.

Chipperfield’s website described downtown Davenport as suffering “from many of the problems endemic to a number of American cities. Over the years, the area has witnessed the departure of much of its residential and business community, leaving downtown Davenport with little of the vibrancy normally associated with urban life,” the architectural firm wrote.

In an attempt to reinvigorate this area, and recreate a connection to the river, the city identified the relocation and re-housing of the Davenport Museum of Art (renamed the Figge Art Museum) as the catalyst in an urban regeneration, the site says.

A rendering of the planned lighting of the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.

“Identifying a wish to create some kind of emblematic building for the new city, the design of the Figge Art Museum was conceived as a monolithic glass structure that would powerfully yet simply landmark Davenport’s redeveloped waterfront. Its architecture is based around the idea of a simple volumetric block enveloped by opaque, transparent, and translucent surfaces,” the description says.

In addition to design work, Chipperfield has taught and lectured at schools of architecture worldwide. He designed the East Building of the St. Louis Art Museum, which opened in 2013.

The main part of a $160-million project, the St. Louis wing added 210,000 square feet and 21 galleries, a 300-space underground garage and a restaurant to the museum.

Michelle Hargrave, executive director of the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.

Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave said Thursday the Pritzker validates the architect’s outstanding career and the choice of the Davenport museum 20-plus years ago.

“They obviously knew a good architect when they saw him,” she said. “From what I understand, there were many reasons why they chose David. But they also liked where he was in his career and they recognized his trajectory.”

Around the same time he did the Figge, Chipperfield was working on the new Des Moines Public Library, which opened in 2006.

Wonderful recognition

“It’s wonderful to know the architect of our building has been recognized in such a way,” Hargrave said. “It’s brought attention to people who might not be familiar with the Figge. And some of our community members will come and take another look at the building, having heard about his wonderful recognition.

“He was so thoughtful when he designed the building and that’s apparent not only for the Figge but for all of his architectural commissions,” she said of Chipperfield. “The way that he responded to the river and to downtown Davenport when he designed in the building, it’s really special and I think continues to resonate for many of us in the community.”

A rendering of the planned $4-million LED lighting of the Figge.

The museum hopes to have its long-planned $4-million LED lighting project completed in 2025 (the year of the art museum’s centennial), as part of the ambitious Main Street Landing along the Davenport riverfront.

Of the planned lighting project (which the architect originally envisioned), Chipperfield has said: “I am delighted to hear that the original plan to illuminate the façade will finally become a reality and look forward to seeing the realized project personally as soon as possible.”

From the start, Hargrave said the Figge was designed to sparkle — both reflecting the sun and river during the day, but also lit from within at night, “offering viewers a glowing monument along the city’s riverfront,” she said, quoting Chipperfield.

“So when I reached out to him for a quote, when we received word about Destination Iowa, he responded that he was so thrilled and was delighted that it was finally happening,” she said.

The museum lighting is supported by a $1.6-million Destination Iowa grant, and they have about $180,000 in private funds left to raise for the entire project, Hargrave said.