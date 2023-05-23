You’re probably familiar with the following quote:

Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach. George Bernard Shaw

The Figge Art Museum is determined to prove that wrong by showcasing the talents of local art teachers!

Art teachers support their students as artists, and now those teachers will have their moment in the spotlight in the ‘Beyond the Classroom‘ exhibition opening Saturday, May 27. The ‘Beyond the Classroom’ exhibition debuted in 2013 and is supported by the Brand Boeshaar Foundation Fund. According to a release:

‘Beyond the Classroom’ includes artwork created by teachers holding at least a part-time teaching position in a K-12 classroom in districts located within a 45-mile radius of the museum. Submissions were sent in earlier this spring by 31 local teachers from over 25 different schools in the QC area. Figge Art Museum

Over 50 works in different media will be on view in the Mary Waterman Gildehaus Gallery. Works featuring oil, acrylic, watercolor, collage, ceramics, sculpture, photography, digital artwork, charcoal, pastel, colored pencil and more will showcase the extraordinary artistic talent of local educators. Pleasant Valley art teacher Emma Hubner has two works in the exhibition. “I think it’s wonderful that the Figge is hosting this opportunity for teachers,” Hubner said. “As art teachers, we teach creativity and encourage students to learn to appreciate culture. I am excited to showcase my work as an artist who teaches because it shows how my students push me to improve my own learning and skills.”

“It isn’t often teachers get their time to shine, but this exhibition does just that,” Gallery Interpretation and Engagement Coordinator Heather Aaronson said. “We applaud and recognize the teaching artists whose works are included and hope that their creative achievements inspire not only their students, but the entire community.”

‘Beyond the Classroom‘ will be on view through September 3 at the Figge Art Museum, located at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For more information, click here.

