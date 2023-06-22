The stunning beauty and fragile lands of America’s western landscape captured by renowned photographer Ansel Adams is now on view at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Ansel Adams, The Sierra Club, and the Making of a Landscape Icon features 16 images taken by Adams (1902-1984) from the early 1930s to the 1950s titled: Portfolio Three: Yosemite Valley. Arguably one of the most famous and influential American landscape photographers of the 20th century, Adams’ impressive black-and-white photographs serve as a reminder of the simple beauty of the untouched parts of the American west, according to a Figge release.

Clearing Winter Storm, Yosemite National Park, California, 1940, Collection Center for Creative Photography, University of Arizona. © The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust

Adams, a life-long advocate for environmental conservation, was just 17 years old when he became involved with the Sierra Club — whose initial mission was the preservation and conservation of California’s Sierra Nevada. He served as the club’s official trip photographer at age 26 and accompanied large groups of members on month long excursions in Yosemite—the Club’s home—and in the surrounding Sierra Nevada. Portfolios of Adams’s images were produced and sold to promote the Club’s conservation efforts.

“Portfolio Three: Yosemite Valley captures the timeless beauty and grandeur of Yosemite, as seen through the lens of Ansel Adams. This exhibition highlights his meticulous composition and masterful use of light and demonstrates the profound impact Adams had on photography and conservation,” Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave said in the release.

“As we celebrate his remarkable contributions, we hope that his artistic vision, craftsmanship, and deep reverence for the natural world will encourage visitors to contemplate, appreciate, and protect the sacred landscapes that inspire our souls.”

As a native Californian, Adams made his first long trip into the Yosemite wilderness when he was 18. He spent much of his time exploring and familiarizing himself with the national park. From the high peaks to the small snow-covered branches he encountered, these trips served as the inspiration for many of Adams’ famous photos, including one of his most recognized works Clearing Winter Storm, which will be on view.

El Capitan, Sunrise, Yosemite National Park, California, 1956, Collection Center for Creative Photography, University of Arizona. © The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust

“The distinguishing factor in Adams work was his intimate familiarity with his subject. The countless hours he spent hiking and photographing the valley and surrounding peaks gave him invaluable perspective not only on Yosemite, but on the natural environment more broadly,” said Figge director of collections and exhibitions Andrew Wallace. “His strong connection to the area made his photographs uniquely iconic and provided a reminder of why such landscapes need to be protected.”

Over the past half century, there has been a steady increase of visitors to Yosemite that has taxed the park’s resources. Now the Sierra Club, and members of the Mono Lake Paiute, and Shoshone communities, are working to provide alternatives to the National Park Service’s solution of building more infrastructure. In this effort, photographs by Adams as an early platinum print by his predecessor, William Dassonville, and more recently, colorful tourist images by Roger Minick serve as reminders of Yosemite’s iconic beauty and the perils it continues to face, the Figge release said.

A portrait of photographer Ansel Adams from the Polaroid Collection on display at Sotheby’s during a preview of The Polaroid Collection, in New York, June 16, 2010. (Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Ansel Adams was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1980 for his work with the Sierra Club. His life-long dedication to preserving some of the world’s most pristine natural areas earned him this prestigious honor.

Ansel Adams, The Sierra Club, and the Making of a Landscape Icon will be displayed in the Figge’s second-floor Katz Gallery through Aug. 27, 2023. A free companion event to celebrate the exhibitions of Ansel Adams and Johnny Brian will be held Thursday, July 20.

The event will feature special guest and Iowa City artist Johnny Brian. Figge members are invited to join the opening reception starting at 5 p.m., and the public program begins at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the Figge, click HERE.