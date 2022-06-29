The Figge Art Museum is offering free admission in July and participating in the Art Bridges Collection Loan Partnership, an innovative museum art lending model.

The program will display outstanding works of American art from the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Neb. As part of the Art Bridges Collection Loan Partnership, more than a dozen significant works by famed American artists including Thomas Hart Benton, Mary Cassatt, and Kehinde Wiley will be presented in tandem with works by Yuriko Yamaguchi, Cara Romero, Will Wilson, and others from the Figge collection.

The Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Neb.

Starting July 1, these artworks will be presented in conversation with each other to allow for reflection and the exploration of current issues relevant to our community, according to a Wednesday release from the museum.

“Romanticized portrayals of the American West, for example, will be featured alongside works by contemporary Indigenous artists from the region, challenging us to re-evaluate how we think about the landscape and its inhabitants,” the release said. “As recent weather events have heightened community concerns for the environment, images of severe weather allow us to discuss how man has impacted the landscape.”

This project will spark new conversations in the museum enhancing the audience’s understanding of the breadth of American art. The pairings will include insightful information that speaks to American art and the contemporary American experience from different points of view.

Figge Art Museum executive director Michelle Hargrave

“By amplifying a diverse set of artistic voices, the works we are receiving will present a more comprehensive story of American art and act as a catalyst for important conversations surrounding the subject matter depicted,” said Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave. “The coupling of our works with the Joslyn Art Museum’s renowned collection are designed to broaden our understanding of our world and our place in it.”

The Art Bridges Collection Loan Partnership is dedicated to bringing American art out of storage and on view into communities across the U.S. The program aims to increase the display of artworks by BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, women artists, and to fill in gaps in museum collections. Additionally, the program will expand access and increase transparency in the process for borrowing artworks among museums of all sizes.

Free admission for July

These extraordinary works will be on view in the Figge’s second-floor galleries and throughout the museum, as part of free admission during the month of July, thanks to generous support of Jill and Cal Werner of Bettendorf.

“This is our second year of sponsoring free Figge admission in July,” the Werners said in the release. “We were delighted last year with the response and surprised how many people came up to us and said they attended for the first time and enjoyed it.”

Not only will the new works from the Joslyn Art Museum be on view, but visitors will have the opportunity to see the current exhibitions including John Leslie Breck: American Impressionist, Anne Lindberg: think like the river, College Invitational, Urban Exposure: American City Seen, and Corn Zone.

Art Bridges is the vision of philanthropist and arts patron Alice Walton, an heiress to the Walmart fortune and founder of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark.

The mission of Art Bridges is to expand access to American art in all regions across the U.S. Since 2017, Art Bridges has been creating and supporting programs that bring outstanding works of American art out of storage and into communities.

Art Bridges partners with a growing network of over 190 museums of all sizes and locations to provide financial and strategic support for exhibition development, loans from the Art Bridges collection, and programs designed to educate, inspire, and deepen engagement with local audiences.

On Thursday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m., Figge assistant curator Vanessa Sage and Thomas Busciglio-Ritter, assistant curator of American Western Art at the Joslyn Art Museum, will talk about the works as part of the Art Bridges Collection Loan Partnership at the Figge.

The Davenport museum previously offered periods of free admission during the summers of 2015-19 thanks to the generous sponsorship of the John Deere Classic and Bechtel Trusts, Hargrave said.

To learn more about the Art Bridges Collection Loan Partnership, follow the hashtag #ArtBridges on social media and visit www.artbridgesfoundation.org. For more on the Figge, click HERE.