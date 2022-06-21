A vast panoply of city life will be reflected in a new exhibit at the Figge Art Museum starting Saturday, June 25.

Drawn from the Figge’s collection, “Urban Exposure” showcases a compelling array of 20th- and 21st-century artwork exploring the human condition within the urban American scene, according to a Tuesday museum release. Through these diverse views of city life, this exhibition asks us to recognize the experiences we share and what it means to live and work in America.

Featuring generations of artists engaging with the urban scene in assemblage, print, paint, and photography, these works provide snapshots of life in America’s cities throughout the last century. They emphasize the connections shared by city dwellers across state lines and population size, showing the commonalities between smaller communities, like the Quad Cities, and iconic metropolises like New York and San Francisco.

The Figge Art Museum is at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

In the exhibition, images of city life will be displayed in four thematic sections: The City Around Us, Community, The Built Environment and Urban Isolation/Solitude. Visitors will have the chance to explore works by artists such as Ilse Bing, TJ Dedeaux-Norris, Edward Hopper, Martin Lewis, Samuel Margolies, Paul D’Amato, Doris Lee, David Plowden, and William Hawkins, are featured. Each work reveals a unique part of the American experience.

“Depictions of life in urban areas of America take centerstage in this exhibition,” said Director of Collections and Exhibitions Andrew Wallace. “From the daily interactions among the people, to the skyscrapers to the changes in the physical environment, all facets of the city life are represented.”

The exhibition will also feature excerpts of films from the QC summer program, Urban Exposure Independent Film Project, showing young filmmakers inspired and influenced by the city around us. These videos, and the other works on display depict scenes of work and play, good times, and bad, as well as the everyday moments of urban life that provide insight into what unites all of us, the release said.

Urban Exposure is sponsored by Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., Diversity & Communications Committee and will be on view in the second-floor Katz Gallery through Sept. 18, 2022.

Figge wants your nature photos

In celebration of John Leslie Breck: American Impressionist, the Figge wants your photos of the natural world sent via email. Whether of the river, parks, or your own backyard. Share your images exploring natural areas with the Figge via email and they will be displayed on the museum Facebook page and on a flat screen slide show at the museum.

A painting by American Impressionist John Leslie Breck (1860-1899), at the Figge.

This project is inspired by John Leslie Breck’s paintings and photographs taken by 15-year-old Margaret Perry of Giverny, France—some of which will be reproduced in the exhibit. The daughter of the American painter, Lilla Cabot Perry, Margaret’s images of Giverny are some of earliest portraying the French village and its surroundings. Giverny served as artistic inspiration for many of the paintings in John Leslie Breck: American Impressionist.

Visit the parks and natural areas in the QC region to find your inspiration. To see the parks, trails, and gardens that the area has to offer, visit https://visitquadcities.com/get-outdoors.

Email your photos along with your name to figgephotography@gmail.com, or tag on Instagram at #BreckFiggePhotography. The Figge prefers image files with good resolution (300 DPI), so that they look their best.

John Leslie Breck: American Impressionist is at the museum through Aug. 28, 2022, and explores the work, life, and career of the 19th-century American artist John Leslie Breck (1860–1899).

He is credited with being one of the first artists from this country to adopt Impressionism and to nurture its acceptance in the U.S. This is the first large-scale, museum organized retrospective of Breck’s work since his memorial exhibition in 1899. It features more than 70 of his finest paintings as well as several related works by his colleagues.

The Figge “Art at Heart” gala, including dinner and auction, will be Saturday, June 25.

The Impressionist exhibit inspires the museum’s major fundraiser, “Art at Heart,” which will be Saturday, June 25, starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $165 (includes admission, food, and cocktails), and reservations can be made HERE.

For more information, visit the Figge website.