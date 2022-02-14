The first-hand experiences of Mexican migrants seeking a better life in America often go unknown, unacknowledged, or unconsidered, so the Figge Art Museum is presenting a new exhibition of work inspired by the Mexican-American border region that humanizes the issue.

Border Cantos | Sonic Border — to open Feb. 19 in the second-floor Katz Gallery — brings together sights and sounds of the border through a transformative and multi-sensory experience created by photographer Richard Misrach and composer/artist Guillermo Galindo, according to a Monday museum release.

:”Misrach’s large-scale photographs beautifully capture the various types of landscapes, textures, and experiences found across the almost 2,000-mile dividing line that brings us face-to-face with the reality of the region,” the release says.

Galindo’s Sonic Borders installation is an original score for eight instruments, created out of discarded objects found and collected at the border. The composition embraces “the pre-Columbian belief that there was an intimate connection between an instrument and the material from which it was made, with no separation between spiritual and physical worlds,” the release says. Based on the Mesoamerican “Venus calendar,” Sonic Borders plays for a total of 260 minutes and will play in the gallery space for all visitors to experience.

Figge Art Museum executive director Michelle Hargrave

“It is so important for the Quad Cities to have an opportunity to experience this exhibition,” Figge executive director and CEO Michelle Hargrave says in the release. “Art surrounding the Mexican-American border is more relevant than ever and this body of work compels us to put ourselves in the shoes of these migrants so we can attempt to envision their collective journeys in the hopes of more understanding and compassion for their plight.”

Misrach and Galindo began collaborating in 2011 when they discovered they were both creating bodies of work inspired by the border. The two artists came together to show moments of disruption on the land and the difficult work of policing the boundary.

Learning about the border issues

When experienced as a whole, the images, instruments, and emanating sounds of this exhibition create an immersive space in which to look, listen, and learn about the complicated issues surrounding the Mexican-American border. While the artists do not seek to provide solutions to these issues, they do provide insight into a place where most people have never ventured, creating a poignant connection that draws on our humanity.

Richard Misrach, born 1949, Wall, Los Indios, Texas, 2015, printed 2017; Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Ark.

“This exhibition represents an extraordinary collaboration, and we are pleased to be able to share it with the Quad Cities community,” said Figge director of collections and exhibitions Andrew Wallace. “We were lucky to include several key works by Richard Misrach in our recent Magnetic West exhibition, and Border Cantos will highlight the importance of the photographer’s career dedicated to surveying the American West. Guillermo Galindo’s sonic sculptures enhance the experience by humanizing the geopolitical boundary so frequently in the news.”

Visitors will be invited to share their stories of movement or migration on a map in located in the Figge’s Learn to Look Gallery adjacent the exhibition; public programming will provide opportunities to meet the artists and discuss their work in dialogue with the community.

Guillermo Galindo will be at the museum Thursday, Feb. 17 for a private member event in the Figge Café before his public performance in the John Deere Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

The Figge’s director of education, Melissa Mohr, is looking forward to several interactive public programs accompanying the exhibition. “We want to provide a visitor experience that emphasizes what we have in common,” Mohr says.

“We will be collecting messages of kindness from community members and printing them on foam bricks that will be used to build a wall structure,” she said in the release. “Community members will be invited to take out the bricks, read them, and keep them as a connection to the exhibition and to the museum – a connection that is hopefully personally meaningful. It is a way for the community to work together to dismantle a wall that divides us and focus on the messages that unite us.”

Organized by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Border Cantos | Sonic Border will be on view through June 5, 2022, in the Figge’s second-floor Katz Gallery.

Companion Programs :

Opening Program: Border Cantos | Sonic Border with artist Guillermo Galindo

Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m.

Join artist Guillermo Galindo for a performance and talk in conjunction with the opening of Border Cantos | Sonic Border. Space is limited and registration is required.

Virtual Artist Talk: Border Cantos | Sonic Border with artist Richard Misrach

Thursday, March 25

Artist Richard Misrach, one of the most influential photographers of his generation, will give a virtual talk about his work that is featured in Border Cantos | Sonic Borders. Registrants will receive an email two hours prior to the start of the event with a link to the Zoom event.

Free Family Day – Live on the Figge Plaza

Sunday, May 1, Noon-5 p.m.

Join the Figge for a day of family fun related to Border Cantos | Sonic Borders on the Figge’s Bechtel Plaza. For more information, visit the museum website.