The Figge Art Museum, Davenport, will offer FREE admission for everyone during the month of April thanks to a premier sponsorship from Deann Thoms.

You can experience the major exhibition “Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960” from the FIDM Museum at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles currently on view. Over 150 years of fearless fashion spans the third and fourth floors of the museum, with 64 fully accessorized ensembles comprised from more than 480 historic objects, this is a must-see exhibition, according to a Friday museum release.

The “Sporting Fashion” exhibit is on the art museum’s 3rd and 4th floors (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“I am thrilled ‘Sporting Fashion’ was selected to be showcased at the Figge, as it is the first exhibition of its kind to explore the evolution of women’s sporting attire in Western fashion,” Deann Thoms said in the release. “I am dedicated to making it possible for everyone in the community to see this exhibition that celebrates physical freedom; examines the competing priorities of style, function and propriety; and explores the impact of new technologies and evolving social mores on women’s sports clothing.”

“The Figge strives to be accessible to all in our community, and we are fortunate to have the support of Deann Thoms, who shares that vision,” Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave said.

Michelle Hargrave has been the art museum executive director since December 2019.

“Thanks to her generosity and leadership, everyone will have the opportunity to see ‘Sporting Fashion’ and the many other wonderful exhibitions currently on view free of charge during the entire month of April,” Hargrave said.

In addition to “Sporting Fashion,” several other exhibitis are currently on display including: “Zaiga Minka Thorson: Storms and Silver Linings,” “Veiled: The Art of Heidi Draley McFall,” “Mother, Goddess, Crone: The Art of Maria Cusumano,” and Young Artists at the Figge.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the Figge’s permanent collection galleries, Family Activity Center and Museum Store during their visit. The Figge offers free admission every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. all-year round, made possible by Chris and Mary Rayburn. The Thursdays at the Figge free evenings typically include free programming for the public.

For more information, visit the Figge website HERE.