The Figge Art Museum is giving back to those affected by the recent building collapse in downtown Davenport by donating all proceeds from admission on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 to the victims.

The building collapse (324 Main St., Davenport) that occurred on Sunday, May 28, just blocks from the Figge (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport), has affected the entire community, the Figge said in a news release Tuesday. “In recognition of the immense suffering these individuals have endured, the museum is lending its support in the most impactful way possible.”

Michelle Hargrave, executive director of the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.

“We are deeply saddened for the families who lost loved ones and for the people who have been displaced as a result of this tragedy,” Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave said in the release. “By donating all of our admission proceeds this weekend, we hope to provide meaningful support to the victims and aid their recovery process.”

Art has the power to heal, inspire, and unite communities during difficult times, the Figge said.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the art on view including: “The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz,” “Iowa Night Skies: Photographs by Johnny Brian, Ansel Adams, The Sierra Club, and the Making of a Landscape Icon,” Edouard Duval-Carrié, Beyond the Classroom, and the Figge’s permanent collection galleries.

Each admission purchase will make a difference in the lives of those affected by this devastating incident. Museum admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and students with ID and $4 children ages 4-12. For more information on the Figge, visit its website HERE.