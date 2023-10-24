This week at the Figge Art Museum will be both frightening and fun, as the institution is casting an enchanting spell with two extraordinary can’t-miss events part of the Figge’s Five Nights of Fright.

Mysteria: A Night of Secrets and Art is set for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. This bewitching event promises to transport attendees into a mysterious and enchanting realm, according to a Figge release Tuesday. Experience live music from Hap Hazard, a wandering magician, captivating aerial performances, spirit readers, art activities, themed drinks, and more.

The $40 general admission ticket (available for sale HERE) includes:

Full Museum Access

Live Entertainment provided by Hap Hazard (live band), AcroYoga Quad Cities (live performances by flow artists), and David Casas Magic (wandering magician)

Access to Spirit Readers & Readings (tarot, palm, and crystal skull readers)

Make & Take Art Activities

“The Figge is making a deliberate effort to create immersive experiences that resonate with diverse audiences,” Figge director of marketing & communication Lacey Skorepa said in Tuesday’s release. “This event is an opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary while savoring all that the Figge has to offer.”

The QC dance band Hap Hazard will play at the Figge on Saturday night, Oct. 28.

For those seeking an elevated experience, a limited number of $100 VIP tickets are available for Mysteria. VIP perks include access to a private lounge, dedicated lounge server, a Halloween-themed grazing board, a complimentary drink ticket, and exclusive lounge-only performances.

$50 general admission tickets will be sold at the door the night of the event. All proceeds directly benefit the Figge, supporting the museum’s mission to bring art and people together in the Quad Cities area.

The Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, families are invited to gather their little monsters and join the Figge for Tricks and Treats at the museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Enjoy some free family-friendly fun before Davenport’s annual Halloween Parade. Collect tricks and treats as you move through the galleries, get crafty with some art activities, and gobble up some spooktacular treats before joining our kids’ costume conga line and heading out to the Halloween Parade. This is a free event, and no registration is required.

Both Mysteria and Tricks and Treats are integral parts of the Figge’s Five Nights of Fright, a week-long celebration of art and Halloween spirit.

The Figge had to cancel its planned dinner and a movie (1986’s “Little Shop of Horrors”) for Saturday and substituted a free members event tonight, at 7 p.m., with a screening of “Cabin in the Woods” (2011).

There will be a cocktail hour with snacks starting at 6 p.m., and members can reserve free seats HERE. Figge memberships start at $50 a year.

Other events on the spook-calendar are:

Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. — Halloween Trivia:

Summon your friends, ghouls, and colleagues for a spine-chilling Five Nights of Fright Trivia Fundraiser! Dress in your eeriest, spookiest costume and face questions of frightful facts, creatures both living and dead, chilling film quotes, and more. $100/Trivia Team (up to 8 players) and don’t forget some extra cash for conjuring up some trivia power-up. A cash bar will be available.

Thursday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. – Free Film Screening:

The spine-tingling horror film classic “The Exorcist” (1973) will be shown for free. Seating is limited and available on a first-come basis; as of Tuesday, all seats were reserved.

For tickets and more information, visit the Figge website HERE.