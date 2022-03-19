The Quad City Fire Hockey will play against Chicago Fire Hockey to benefit the families of Sterling Fire Dept Capt. Garrett Ramos and Downers Grove Fire Dept FF/PM Mike Baldwin at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

The Quad City Fire Hockey Team is made up of 15-plus firefighters from local career and volunteer fire departments. Seven area departments are represented on the team.

This is the 14th annual benefit game. In 13 years, the team has raised more than $50,000 for various causes.

On Dec. 4, 2021, Ramos passed away while fighting a fire. He left behind his wife and two daughters. On Jan. 22, 2022, Baldwin passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or before the game directly from Andrew McKay in the QC Storm’s office located in the TaxSlayer Center, via phone at 309-277-1318 or email andrew@quadcitystorm.com.

Tickets are $17. Each ticket will get you into both the Fire Hockey game at 4 p.m. and the QC Storm Game at 7 p.m. The ticket for the Storm game will be for lower bowl seating.

For more information or to donate, email Chris Elliott, topher136@gmail.com or call 309-269-6377; or McKay at andrew@quadcitystorm.com or 309-277-1318.