Opera Quad Cities and its president, Ron May, are bringing back the first Handel’s “Messiah” Sing-In since 2019.

The fourth sing-in (where the public is invited to join in the choruses) will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Audience members are encouraged to sing-along with the choruses. Music scores are available in the rear of the Sanctuary and can be returned at the end of the performance. The order of the “Messiah” performance (conducted by Ron May, with pianist Gail Baldwin), is as follows, including soloists:

“Comfort Ye My People” & “Ev’ry Valley Shall Be Exalted” — Brent Behrens

“And The Glory of the Lord Shall Be Revealed” — Chorus

“But Who May Abide” — Jon Schrader

“Behold! A Virgin Shall Conceive” & “O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings” — Amy Croft and Chorus

“For Behold, Darkness Shall cover The Earth” — Greg Etzel

“For Unto Us A Child Is Born” — Chorus

“There Were Shepherds In The Fields”, “And Lo! The Angel of the Lord,” “And The Angel Said Unto Them,” “And Suddenly There Was With The Angel” — Bella Kuta

“Glory To God” — Chorus

“Rejoice Greatly, O Daughter of Zion” — Jeanine Link

“Then Shall The Eyes of the Blind Be Opened” & “He Shall Feed His Flock” — Rikka Stewart

“Come Unto Him” — Rikka Stewart

“Lift Up Your Heads” — Chorus

“How Beautiful Are The Feet of Them” — Miriam Anderson

“Hallelujah” — Chorus

“I Know That My Redeemer Liveth” — Rochelle Schrader

“Behold, I Tell You A Mystery” & “The Trumpet Shall Sound” — Bin Peng

“Worthy Is The Lamb. Amen” — Chorus

Since Handel debuted his oratorio, “Messiah” in 1742, it has resonated a powerful message for audiences around the world, according to the Opera Quad Cities program. “Tonight will be dramatically different in how it is presented. Rather than being an audience that ‘listens’ to the performance, tonight we will ‘sing-along’ and participate actively to recreate this beloved work.

Ron May is president of Opera Quad Cities.

“Some communities offer this oratorio every year, many singers have sung portions in high school, college, and church choirs. Various editions have surfaced with slight text variations but the essence of the work is always the same,” the program says. “Tonight, we offer our best efforts together. To sing…to celebrate this wondrous season…to support our local singers who strive to offer a worthy performance that all will enjoy…and to offer something artistic to our community.”

In the first performance on April 13, 1742, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin, “Messiah” was performed as a charity concert to support Mercer’s Hospital, and the Charitable Infirmary.

Like May has organized for the previous three “Messiah” sing-in benefits, Friday’s will collect donations for a local nonprofit. This time, it will be for the scholarship fund of the newly formed Deanery School of Music in Davenport.

Students of need will be given private music lessons to further nurture their talents and musical skills. Checks may be made payable to Opera Quad Cities-Messiah. For more information on the opera company, visit its Facebook page.