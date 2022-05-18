The Performing Arts Series of First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa St., Davenport will present a special Spring Concert on Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Titled “When in Our Music God Is Glorified,” the free concert features the Sanctuary Choir, Chamber Chorale, and Vesper Bells under the direction of Matt Bishop and accompanied by principal organist Alex Gilson.

This concert is a celebration of the role the musical arts have historically played at First Presbyterian Church, and continue to play even in the midst of a global pandemic, according to a church release. The repertoire of this concert includes many odes across multiple styles to the joy of music and its ability to transform, transport, heal, illuminate, and focus.

These styles include hymns, spirituals, psalms, classical music, settings of poetry, and more. Also featured on the concert is the grand St. Cecilia Mass by Charles Gounod, in honor of the patron saint of music.

The Sanctuary Choir is also planning its first overseas tour since 2018, when it performed in Germany. They will sing much of the same repertoire in Ireland this summer, July 9-20.

You can reserve your complimentary tickets for Saturday’s concert in advance HERE. Masks will be required.