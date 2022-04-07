It has been a long three years (thanks, COVID), and for the first time since 2019, Quad City Arts will give out Lloyd Schoeneman Community Impact awards at a Celebration of the Arts gala June 2, 2022 in Davenport.

The nonprofit regional arts agency seeks award nominations by May 5, 2022 and awards will be announced at Quad City Arts’ Annual Celebration of the Arts on June 2 at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport.

Examples of the rubber-band ball awards given by Quad City Arts.



Lloyd Schoeneman (1951-2001) began his career with Quad City Arts Council in 1978. He worked tirelessly for the organization and was a driving force for art and artists in our community. In his memory, Quad City Arts recognizes and celebrates exceptional leadership in the arts community with an award that embodies his creative spirit and passion, according to a release from the nonprofit.



Recipients will be selected from among the nominees by volunteer community panelists. Nominations are sought in the following categories. To make a nomination, visit www.quadcityarts.com/lloyd-awards.



** Outstanding Artist (Performing or Visual): An individual artist who has made a significant contribution to the arts community in the Quad Cities.



** Arts Educator: An individual who has made contributions to the arts community through excellence in arts education, either within or outside of a formal school setting.



** Arts Supporter (Individual or Business): An individual or business who has served as a role model for long-term and exemplary support of the Quad Cities arts and cultural community because of their significant contributions of time, expertise, dedication, and/or financial resources.

Faith Mutum, a 2017 graduate of Rock Island High School, won the Outstanding Artist award in 2019, from Quad City Arts board member Shea Doyle.

The 2019 award recipients were:

Arts Educator: Sarah Robb, professional muralist and Metro Arts instructor.

Arts Supporter (Individual): John Taylor, director of the Galva Arts Council.

Arts Supporter (Business): Skeleton Key Art & Antiques, Rock Island, owned by John and Brandy VandeWalle.

Outstanding Artist: Faith Mutum, professional artist and illustrator, a 2017 Rock Island High School graduate.

The June 2 event will be free to the public and will include live music, recognition of 2022 Arts Dollars grant recipients, highlights of Quad City Arts’ accomplishments in the last few years, and the awards presentation.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to come together,” Kevin Maynard, executive director of Quad City Arts, said Thursday. “It’s really an opportunity for Quad City Arts to invite supporters of the arts in our community to come together. We invite everybody to enjoy some food and drink and celebrate the accomplishments we’ve had.”

For more information on the Community Impact awards, click HERE.