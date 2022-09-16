The Mississippi Valley Blues Festival kicked off Friday and will keep going through Saturday in Davenport’s LeClaire Park.

Among the highlights of Friday night was Blues Hall of Famer Joe Louis Walker, who received the Mississippi Valley Blues Society Lifetime Achievement Award.

For the past 35-plus years, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society has continued to bring both national and regional blues legends and rising stars to the Blues Fest. The event also features food and merchandise vendors. The fest continues Saturday from noon to 11:30 p.m.

(photo by Eric Olsen)

The lineup of performers includes:

Main Stage Saturday

Ivan Singh — 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Altered 5 Blues Band — 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Rick Estrin and the Nightcats — 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Vanessa Collier — 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Bernard Allison — 9:15 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Tent Stage Saturday

Kent Burnside — 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Soul Searchers — 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Soul Searchers — 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The Matt Woods Band — 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

The Matt Woods Band — 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

(photo by Eric Olsen)

Listen and learn at Blueskool

Since 1990, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society also has presented Blueskool, an interactive and informal educational workshop geared towards people of all ages to learn the history of blues music, listen to the Blues, and learn to play the blues.

Blueskool is held during the annual MVBS Blues Fest at LeClaire Park in Davenport, on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. This year’s Blueskool educators include:

3-3:45: Kevin Burt, an award-winning national touring Blues artist and educator, who will also be performing at the 2022 Blues Fest. Kevin has been a long time Blues in the Schools artist in residence, and is a passionate and engaging Blues artist and educator.



4-4:45: Tanya English has been leading her own band for over ten years and launched her Healing with the Blues website two and half years ago with help from her husband and bassist, Ed.

5-5:45: Award-winning national touring blues artist and educator Billy Branch has presented at blues education workshops across the U.S. including Blues in the Schools, and will focus on teaching harmonica during this session. Thanks to the generosity of long-time Blueskool and MVBS supporter, David Berntson, harmonicas will be given to all children participating in Blueskool.

Tickets are $40 for Saturday. For tickets, artist bios and more information, visit the MVBS website.